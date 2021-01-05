LINARES
Live your day ‘D’ d the season and one of the most lustrous moments in its history. A holiday for the Jaén team, back with great footing to the 2nd B after three campaigns in Third and that you receive your advance gift from Kings. It’s not every day that a six-time champion comes to visit. Europe and one of the 16 best in the Champions.
He will do so, with the excitement and enthusiasm of a child and with the support of some 2,500 spectators in the stands to try to make Sevilla fall into the trap of what seems like a quiet Parade. Nor will the curiosity be lacking, Razak and the coach, Alberto González, have a Betic past.
AS to follow: Razak Brimah. A 33-year-old Ghanaian goalkeeper, globetrotting Spanish football in various categories, spent two years under the command of Pepe Mel on the sports shore near Nervión. Agile despite his height (1.91 m.)
