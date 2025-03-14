The Argentine chef Patricio Massimino He had been in the world for years. After training at the School of Hospitality and Tourism of the Community of Madrid and in Le Cordon Bleu Paris, and go through several European restaurants with star Michelin and luxury hotels, he said … In the Caribbean. There the pandemic caught him, and as to all, the need to reconnect with his origins and rethink his future.

His brother Diego Massimino, from the tourism sector, lived something similar and so it was that they ended up reuniting a few years later In Madridwhere his parents already lived and his sister also arrived later, to finally put a business together.

The result of this family reunion is LinaEl Coqueto Bistró who have opened in the Chamberí neighborhood with the name of their grandmother and the recipes that unite the stories of all of them, of Mediterranean base With touches -in flavors and ingredients – Latin American.

Lina Restaurant, in Madrid





They are designed to share. With a average ticket of about 50 eurosthey are grouped into three sections in the letter, baptized roots, essence and memories, with proposals such as ‘El Punca de Lina’ (16 euros), with which the brothers recover foods from their childhood through A Japanese eggplant in light citrus sag About a hummus of sunflower seedsand with pickled chives and a reduction of cane honey and old rum.

In Lina you can also take the ‘Tupinambo à trois’ (16.50), with this tuber cooked in three different ways and presented with stewed boletus and roast juice. Or the cowardly egg (15), which is made at low temperature and served – in a giant porcelain egg – with a rustido potato foam, an Iberian guive that they prepare in the restaurant and cortex suffered. Also, some Barbados scallops (From there the chef the idea was brought), with coconut royal and pumpkin cream (25.50), Iberian pork bondiola with cassava pure low temperature hake (26), Steamed lemongrass over guise of vegetables and razors, yam Ñoquis, kaffir and chives lime oil.

There is some more dish, but the letter is brief and, during the week, at noon, it offers the option of a Executive menu With drink and coffee for 35 euros. As for dessertsthey are also all homemade, and include sweets such as a quince with ruibarbo and creamy mascarpone or banana with dulce de leche (8 both), among others.

Lina and two of her dishes, scallops and Angus rib.



In the liquid part, the restaurant prepares diverse cocktailsamong them their very representative ‘Lina Branca’, based on the Argentine Fernet, more juices of pear and lima and syrup of Hibiscus (12,50), and a selection of wines per bottle or by glasses (from 3.50) designed by Alex Pardo, Coque and chosen best sommelier in 2023, with the slogan of treasuring special labels, small producers or unique projects, many Spaniards and some Argentines, as is the case of Salteño high the flame.

The imprint of two decades dedicated to the ‘fine dying’ of the chef is evidenced in the Presentation of your dishes. The Massimino is a small restaurant – only eleven tables – with a nearby, neat but relaxed service, also in honor of that lina that was “a perfect host” and that would probably have been delighted with the old curved glass showcase that retains the place, and that the owners personally decorate with evocative scenes that will be renewed for season.

Precisely seasonality may motivate changes or news in the menu, they warn, which baptize their own “Miscegenation cuisine” Something that always means, in essence and as an exercise, appeal to memory.

Lina Restaurant. C/Fernando El Santo, 25, Madrid. Open from Tuesday to Saturday, noon and dinner. linostauosa.es