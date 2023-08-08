Rome, Lina Souloukou is the right manager to relaunch the Giallorossi brand

Lina Souloukou it is the number one yellow and red shirt. The new managing director who arrived from Greece last April is moving a lot for restructure, rationalize and relaunch on international markets a Rome who is dealing with the difficulty finding sponsors – therefore money – which sounds strange for the Roma brand. The new CEO is doing it with the competence of someone who knows football and the authority of someone who never needs to raise their voice.

According to what he says Republic, Souloukou has totally thrown herself into the planet Rome, she has studied Italian, her family is with her in the Roman adventure. You met the more than 400 employees of the company, you wanted to talk to everyone before starting the spending review. She is totally immersed in the construction of the new stadium, in fact there have already been several meetings with the mayor Gualtieri. He addressed (and cut) the issue of external consultancy. He wanted to re-discuss all the contracts, starting with those of the suppliers which expired on 30 June. Mrs. Lina, whom someone in Trigoria calls “Pore ​​Lina” due to the amount of work to be done, she is the only top manager who is trying to understand Rome, Rome and the Romanists.

Who is Lina Souloukou, new CEO of Rome

The new CEO of Rome was born in 1983 in Larissa, in Greecewhere she grew up. The DNA is that of one sporty: her father was a goalkeeper and a football coach and Souloukou herself was one international volleyball player. Despite his university studies in law, he has never abandoned his passion for sport, on the contrary he has been able to combine the two fields brilliantly, thanks to a specialization in Sports law at the Polytechnic University of Madrid.

