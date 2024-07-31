This Wednesday, July 31, at two in the afternoon, one of the most significant battles of the Colombian trans movement will officially begin before the Colombian Congress. In the last year, this movement has united as a block, as never before in its history, to prepare the Comprehensive Trans Law project. More than 1,300 people participated, trans men and women from Bogotá, Medellín and Barranquilla, indigenous people from the Emberá community, survivors of violence in Arauca, as well as people who identify as non-binary. Although it is not a government project, it has the blessing of the Petrismo. “For us, it will be law. I don’t know if in this legislature, but we need to advance in the public discussion at the country level,” says Lina Quevedo, a 44-year-old trans man and one of the spokespersons for the initiative. EL PAÍS interviewed him to understand the scope of the proposal.

Ask. Congress is not a friendly place for this type of agenda, as has been the Constitutional Court: the legislature has not approved the right to abortion or marriage between same-sex couples. Why do they want to fight there?

Answer. Because the law is the only instrument to guarantee our rights, it is not as easy to eliminate as a right, a resolution, or even a court ruling. It is a matter of reparation, it is a historical debt, because there are still many gaps in guaranteeing the rights of the trans population. For example, so that transvesticide is investigated in the courts: although transfemicide is investigated as such, violence against trans men is not contemplated. Another issue that we put in the law has to do with military service: although trans women are exempt, transmasculine men are not, and we want military service to be voluntary.

P. I understand that this bill was widely agreed upon. How was the process?

R. It was in three phases. First there was a research phase, a survey of the state of the art with human rights reports in relation to the rights of trans people. Then we did a comparative analysis of the laws that had been implemented in Latin America on gender identity issues. Then we did a popular consultation, at the country level, in which more than 1,300 people participated, asking them what rights a law should have, what our dreams, expectations, needs were. From there came a first draft, extensive, with about 124 articles, which we endorsed in May of last year. That draft then went through three legal technique laboratories and through our allies, people who work in Congress and the Courts. From there came a second draft of 69 articles, and we did a second endorsement. And we have now looked at that last draft with the ministries, to see if there are issues that are already being worked on in other reforms. Today we have about 52 articles, which is what we are going to file.

Emberá trans women during the Trans Popular Consultation in Santuario (Risaralda), on April 15, 2024. CHELO CAMACHO

P. What have you learned from what other Latin American countries have approved?

R. Almost all of these laws focus on one issue of gender identity at a time. Argentina, for example, first introduced a gender identity law, then a labor law. That step by step is a political strategy. But ours is comprehensive. Today the trans movement in Colombia is delivering the most robust bill in the world, which addresses issues from gender identity to armed conflict.

P. That is, you want to go all in.

R. Yes, and it is a strategy adopted by consensus. Each article is the experience of a sister, or the voice of a sister, or the urgent need of a brother. Here we are people from all over the country, indigenous people, Afro people, people with disabilities, people deprived of liberty, homeless people, drug users or people with HIV.

P. If each article has an experience behind it, which one surprised you the most from the experiences you heard?

R. There is an article that I think is beautiful, which calls for State recognition for the violence committed against trans people. I think that article opens a path to reconciliation. We really liked a law from Uruguay that recognizes the violence that the State committed, under the dictatorship, against trans people. Here in Colombia, before the 1991 Constitution, there were violations that criminalized trans identities: if any person was on the street wearing clothes that did not belong to their gender, they were subject to some kind of sanction. That caused many sisters to not only be detained but also subjected to violence by the Colombian State. We have sisters with disabilities as a result of that violence, sisters who have disappeared, sisters who have been murdered. When you listen to the mothers today, they are over 60 years old, you hear violence from the F2. [extinto cuerpo de seguridad]of how they took me, raped me, humiliated me, impaled me. It was not the armed groups, it was the State. We want State recognition of this violence, and we have an article in the law for this.

P. What are the biggest stakes of the bill?

R. The article has a big stake in updating the State’s information systems, an issue that is the responsibility of the Ministry of Justice and the Registry. For example, we want to guarantee that the correction of the sex component or the change of name are free, since it has high costs for the trans population, which is mostly impoverished. Another important element is health: many of us require procedures to modify our body, and adjust our identity. We have difficulties in capturing the trans population as trans in health information systems, and that is why there is a big gap in being able to measure the health challenges. We have an article that demands guaranteeing assisted reproduction techniques and technologies for trans people, because hormone replacement therapies in the medium and long term have an impact on the issue of fertility. There is also a component to access higher education, housing, or an agricultural and environmental point. There are many indigenous trans people who have been expelled from their reservations. Our sisters work the land, they cultivate, and we want them to have access to the land.

P. He mentioned that there was also a chapter on the armed conflict.

R. Many times armed actors have been the driving force behind a morality, those who say: take the transvestite away from me first. Many can resort to the victims’ law, but in our law we call for investigations when this occurs, for the law to be complied with, rather.

Laura, Trans Queen of the Tuluní River 2022, during the Trans Popular Consultation, in Chaparral (Tolima). CHELO CAMACHO

P. Have you already identified allies in Congress willing to defend this bill?

R. Yes, the project has already been signed by several congressmen to be filed, the majority of the Historical Pact [la coalición de izquierdas que lidera el presidente]. There are representatives Andrés Cancimance, Támara Argote, María del Mar Pizarro, Eduard Sarmiento, Alirio Uribe, Pedro José Suarez, Gabriel Becerra, Eric Velasco, María Fernanda Carrascal, among others. But I would say that Andrés Cancimance and Tamara Argote are the ones who have put their best foot forward. Other congressmen are not going to sign, but we have spoken with them and they say they are willing to support; right now we are talking with people from the Liberal Party. There is a Liberal representative who is worried about, for example, an article that deals with sex work.

P. Why does it make noise?

R. Although it is not the responsibility of this law to regulate sex work, we ask that certain minimum standards be guaranteed for trans people who engage in sex work. Most transfemicides that occur are against sex workers, and we want their safety and dignity to be guaranteed. This article generates noise, especially among abolitionists. [del trabajo sexual]because they see it as a way of accepting the existence of sex work.

P. Have you identified the major opponents?

R. Of course, the Christian senator Lorena Ríos, for example, who is the rapporteur of a project called ‘Don’t mess with my children’ (which seeks to prohibit gender assignment surgeries for minors under 18 years of age). Also the Uribe senators María Fernanda Cabal or Paloma Valencia. There is a sector that I am not going to say is directly against trans people, but they have the issue of trans children and adolescents as a hobbyhorse to spread misinformation.

María Victoria Palacios, a trans woman and human rights defender, at the first National Trans Meeting, in Bogotá, on May 10, 2023. CHELO CAMACHO

P. Does the project have anything specific about childhood?

R. They are not mentioned directly, but the trans movement includes children, adolescents, and their mothers and fathers who care for them. The law proposes an approach that guarantees comprehensive health care for all trans people, regardless of what stage of their life they are in. We are clear that if that approach is removed from Congress, we will leave the table, because without that this bill has no place. No one can be left out.

P. The issue of children and young people will be one of the toughest debates, as it has been all over the world.

R. Yes, and I also believe that mothers and fathers who are carers have become stronger in their fight.

P. Do you have the blessing of the Government?

R. Yes, I would say so. The Government has done its part in supporting us, especially the Ministries of Equality, Justice and the Interior. The previous Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna, had a gender team attached to his office that was very valuable. We have also received opinions from the Ministries of Commerce and Labour. The only two from which we have not received opinions are the Ministry of Finance, which is a very difficult ministry, and the Ministry of Health, where there are some Christian people with whom we have had some complications.

P. Petro has not given his explicit support to the project, but he recently spoke out against transphobia. Do you understand that you also have the support of the president?

R. Well, I think that this is a government in which we can find support. If we don’t present this project at this time, we don’t know what comes next. Perhaps the right will return. This is the government that can mobilize its teams to support us, that has had a great inclusion of LGBT people in power, who have allowed these issues to be mobilized. We hope that Petro will make a statement in favor today, July 31, when we will present the project. That he supports us with a tweet or whatever.

P. There will be difficult debates, misinformation and transphobic insults, too. Are you ready?

R. For us, it will be law. I don’t know if it will be in this legislature, but we need to move forward in public discussion at the national level. We will be able to do educational work in the legislature, raise awareness among people, counteract the anti-rights narrative that has been set up for us in Congress. They saturate us with speeches about the traditional family, we want to saturate Congress with bills with other types of narratives. Let’s take ownership of the family discourse because we are also a family. We believe in public debate, and we are prepared to do so. And if we receive one more insult, what then? As a sister told me: let them take away the house that we don’t have, or the pension that we can’t have. We are already prepared.

