Chilean writer Lisa Meruane poses at the entrance of the Rafael Alberti bookstore in Madrid on May 5, 2023.

Lina Meruane has strong Palestinian roots, but she lived her youth without paying much attention to them. Outside the Arab world, Chile is the country with the largest Palestinian diaspora. Meruane’s grandparents, Orthodox Christians, arrived there at the time of the First World War, when Palestine was part of the Ottoman Empire. And there the writer was born, in 1970, mixing in her genetic code the Palestinian roots and the Italians of the other family branch. This May 15, in the midst of an escalation of violence in the area, marks the 75th anniversary of the creation of the State of Israel, what the Palestinians call the Nakba, the Catastrophe, when a large part of the population was expelled from the territory they inhabited

“I grew up as an ordinary Chilean, integrated into the community: it is a country with a lot of mix, my appearance was similar to that of the others… once they called me a Turk, as Russians called blondes, but without bad intentions. It was all very Chilean except for some Arab dishes and some stories that were told at home”, explains the author in the Rafael Alberti bookstore in Madrid. Chileans of Palestinian origin are also colloquially called “Chilestinos”.

It is estimated, says Meruane, that there are between 500,000 and 800,000 Palestinian descendants in Chile (“it is difficult to say how many”); It is the highest absolute figure in Latin America, although the highest relative percentage with respect to the population occurs in Honduras. Meruane publishes Palestine in pieces (Random House) a book in three parts (three “pieces”) in which she narrates her awareness as a Palestinian. It is a text that she has been writing and publishing in stages (“unfortunately for my editors”, she says), and that is now arriving at what is expected to be her final configuration.

The palestinity from the author arises, after so many years of peaceful chilenidad, when he is finishing his doctorate in New York and two planes suddenly crash into two skyscrapers. It is September 11, 2001 and the first to be identified by the attack, in the middle of the smoke and uncertainty, before the shadow of Al Qaeda emerges, are the Palestinians. Meruane begins to feel the rejection. “An identity is easier to emerge when something opposes it”, says the author, “I realize my identity when I see that it is problematized: when it was not questioned I did not think too much about it”. Thus he begins to investigate his roots, but the history of families is not written in books, it must be reconstructed as in a detective mission, recovering the story that the elders did not always tell, visiting the places where the events occurred, traveling to Grandfather’s house, even though he is no longer part of the family.

Mixture of essay and narrative, of a fragmentary nature, in the first section of the volume (become Palestinian) narrates the author’s first trip to the Middle East, in the second (become others) reflects on the manipulation of language in the Arab-Israeli conflict, and in the third (faces on my face), the confusions around the identity are treated. Sometimes, in her airport transits, the writer was taken for an Israeli.

trip to palestine

On that first trip, in 2012, Meruane arrived in the city of Beit Jala, a land that is hers, but not quite. “Unlike in Hollywood movies, I didn’t experience a kind of instant, physical or emotional recognition for being there or for meeting people who were my family, because I didn’t recognize them as family,” he says, “I didn’t have the feeling of having arrived home, but of arriving in a very violent place where the majority lived in a situation of constant oppression that was getting worse over the years.” She realizes how privileged she is to have been born, coincidentally, in a faraway place after her grandparents migrated. The symbol of the key appears, typical of the diaspora, which refers to the idea that one’s own home was left in another place and to the hope of one day being able to return, open the door, and take possession of the home again, although that be just a chimera. Meruane’s grandfather’s house still stands, albeit occupied by others.

As in many stories about Palestine, the experience of going through hateful checkpoints where the Army manages the lives of the inhabitants by disposing of their time. “It is an experience of continuous humiliation”, says the author, “because you can go to a wedding, to a birth, to your own birth, you can go to a baptism, you may really need to cross, but you don’t know if you will be able to. The control of time is part of the colonial project”. A “very subtle” form of resistance is the way in which the Palestinians try to slow down the activity of these checkpoints, taking a long time to get the documents out, as a way of reappropriating the rhythms, as an intimate revenge.

Other constants in the stories about Palestine that appear here are the problems when crossing airports, the continuous interrogations or the slow growth of the illegal settlements of settlers, which are metastasizing in the occupied territories of the West Bank, of a difficultly reversible nature and raised on their own initiative. of highly radicalized people. Or the presence of the tremendous wall that is fragmenting the territory and feeding a certain vital claustrophobia. “Given this panorama, there are many people who prefer not to pass, not to move, to live in increasingly smaller redoubts,” says Meruane.

One of the astonishments that the author maintains is that given to the fact that the State of Israel is repeating against the Palestinians, in some way, the secular persecution that the Jewish people has suffered throughout its history. “I am not the first to say it, but it is a very tragic historical paradox that those who were violated, dispossessed, expropriated, murdered, then imprisoned, when founding their own state, repeat that same violence against another community that is the Palestinians. It seems to me a great historical tragedy”, says Meruane. And she points out that it is a perception that does not occur exclusively in the Palestinians, but even in many members of the Jewish community, and members of that generation, almost extinct, of those who lived through the horror of the concentration camps. “There are also dissenting voices within the Israeli community with the State’s policies,” the writer points out.

language and identity

In the second part of the book, he explores the manipulations of language that are carried out to manage conflict. That reference be made to the “Jewish neighbors” instead of the settlers, or that what others call the “wall of shame” be called a “security fence”. “I found it interesting to note these differences in the words that are given on one side and the other so as not to fall into the traps of an official discourse that wants to wash away its violence in this way,” he adds, “I always surprise myself when I watch the news and say to myself: no, that is not said like that”. She points out, taken to another terrain, the inappropriateness of the term “war” for the conflict in Ukraine, because it denotes a certain equality between the parties. She prefers the “invasion” one.

In recent times, identity is a matter to be investigated, to be recognized, on which to base the political struggle. Because? “It is a question that I have asked myself many times, and I believe that there is not a single answer to it,” says the writer. She ventures that in the last phases of the 20th century the rhetoric of a homogenizing globalization was publicized, in which we were all in the same planetary boat. “But that happened only for a group of people, not for everyone,” says Meruane, “now we are pierced by many identities: I am a woman, I am a writer, I am Palestinian, I am a journalist, I am Chilean. It is interesting to see how, on the one hand, there is recognition of this identity multiplicity and, at the same time, great pressure to define an identity”, adds the author.

