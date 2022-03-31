“Lina from Lima”, the film starring the well-known Peruvian actress Magaly Solier and directed by the Chilean filmmaker María Paz González, has been receiving good reviews from the public that has attended to see it. The co-production that unites Chile, Peru and Argentina obtained 2,592 spectators in the eight cinemas where it is shown.
“I am very happy with the reception of the film. It was a great pending for me to premiere in Peru and finally be able to see the film with Magaly Solier. I had the opportunity to enter some rooms and feel the reaction of the public, “director María Paz González said in a statement.
Official synopsis of “Lina de Lima”
Lina is a Peruvian woman who works as a maid for a wealthy Chilean family. Now, with Christmas just around the corner, she confronts with strength and humor a scenario full of pitfalls and disappointments as she prepares for a trip home to visit the son she left behind.
Awards won by “Lina de Lima”
The film directed by María Paz Gonzáles premiered in September 2019. Its good scope made it nominated five times in Chile (2019) and the United States (2020). In total, he won three and they were the following:
- Valdivia Film Festival (Chile):
- Best Chilean film
- Best Chilean Director of Photography (Benjamín Echazarreta).
- Chilean Film Festival:
- Best actress (Magaly Solier).
Comments on “Lina de Lima”
Through social networks we can read the following comments about the film:
- Augusto Alvarez Rodrich (journalist): “’Lina de Lima’ is a great movie in theaters that is highly recommended, about the life and adventures of migrants, such as Lina in Santiago (magnificent performance by Magaly Solier), Venezuelans in Peru, Haitians in Chile” .
- Sandra Rodriguez (anthropologist): “I liked ‘Lina de Lima’. She renews the fictions about migration, giving space for the gap that being a migrant leaves you, but also the joy of what you find in your present. A plot without epic ambitions. Take advantage of the fact that she is in theaters ”.
- Marisa Glave (sociologist): “How great Magaly Solier is. I have laughed and also been moved by her performance in #LinaDeLima. Go see it and let yourself be carried away by the music and by Magaly. An example of Chilean-Peruvian co-production”.
- Peter Francke (former Minister of Economy): “Last night we went to see #LinaDeLima. Excellent. Magaly Solier in her best performance (and what a good one she has). Moving and also funny, surprising and real. Do not miss it”.
- Laszlo Kovacs (actor): “What a good movie ‘Lina de Lima’. It took away all the bad mood from yesterday. Wonderful Magaly Solier. Go see it that the first week is key. Really worth it. Memorable. great. Only. Human. Fun. Original”.
- Pedro Ibanez (dancer): “Magaly Solier was always a gem as an actress and you can’t miss her in #LinaDeLim. Totally cheeky, singing, dancing, honest, moving, a gem! Go see her!”
