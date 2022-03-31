“Lina from Lima”, the film starring the well-known Peruvian actress Magaly Solier and directed by the Chilean filmmaker María Paz González, has been receiving good reviews from the public that has attended to see it. The co-production that unites Chile, Peru and Argentina obtained 2,592 spectators in the eight cinemas where it is shown.

“I am very happy with the reception of the film. It was a great pending for me to premiere in Peru and finally be able to see the film with Magaly Solier. I had the opportunity to enter some rooms and feel the reaction of the public, “director María Paz González said in a statement.

Peruvian actress Magaly Solier has received good reviews abroad for this film. Photo: Market Chile/LR-Melissa Merino

Official synopsis of “Lina de Lima”

Lina is a Peruvian woman who works as a maid for a wealthy Chilean family. Now, with Christmas just around the corner, she confronts with strength and humor a scenario full of pitfalls and disappointments as she prepares for a trip home to visit the son she left behind.

Awards won by “Lina de Lima”

The film directed by María Paz Gonzáles premiered in September 2019. Its good scope made it nominated five times in Chile (2019) and the United States (2020). In total, he won three and they were the following:

Valdivia Film Festival (Chile):

Best Chilean film

Best Chilean Director of Photography (Benjamín Echazarreta).

Chilean Film Festival:

Best actress (Magaly Solier).

Poster for “Lina de Lima”. Photo: Market Chile

Comments on “Lina de Lima”

Through social networks we can read the following comments about the film: