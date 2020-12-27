The coffee starts to rise at Lina Attalah’s house and the aroma of the Italian coffee maker helps her open her eyes. Since teleworking began due to the pandemic, his day is marked by the two coffee makers that he sets on fire every day. The day starts with coffee at the home of the director and founder of Mada Masr, the Egyptian digital publication that since 2013 has established itself as one of the few independent media and investigative journalism that addresses local, national and regional issues in the country in Arabic and English.

This work, in the third state with the most jailed journalists in the world, according to data from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ, for its acronym in English), has crossed borders and Time magazine has included Lina in its list of ‘100 most influential people in the world’ in 2020.

The 37-year-old reporter has in her room the poster with her photograph and the text that Time dedicates to her, which highlights “her courage to dare with stories that can get her into good trouble” … As when in November 2019 they launched the exclusive on the son of the almighty President Abdel Fatah Al Sisi, Mahmoud, whom relieved of his position in the intelligence services after several failed efforts and they sent him to the Moscow Embassy as a diplomat. The security forces broke into the newsroom after the exclusive was published, the website was blocked, several editors received threats and one was arrested, but Mada Masr did not lower her arms in her struggle to convey truthful information to her readers.

At the beginning of the year, Lina Attalah herself was detained by police forces when she stood outside the dreaded Tora prison to interview the mother of her colleague, blogger and political activist Alaa Abdefattah, who after serving a five-year sentence , had been imprisoned again.

The journalist confesses not understanding the criteria of Time to include him in this list, which also includes politicians such as Donald Trump, athletes like Giannis Antetokounmpo or artists like Selena GómezBut he considers it “an award for the entire Mada Masr team, which gives us visibility and makes us continue to believe in independent journalism. Anything that can happen to us from now on will have more echo thanks to Time.

Lina Attalah was nominated for the list by her Philippine colleague Maria Ressa, an investigative journalist for the website Rappler included in this same list in 2018.

With a degree in Journalism from the American University of Cairo, her student years were marked by the second Intifada and the war in Iraq, important milestones in the Arab world that followed. with passion from college while preparing to practice the profession. With the title in hand, he was touched by something much closer, the ‘Arab Spring’ of 2011, which in his country meant the fall of Hosni Mubarak after three decades of dictatorship.

The Cairo square of Tahrir was his professional baptism and since then he has not stepped off a wheel of uncertain future for this type of journalism in a country like Egypt.

Bypass jail



Mada Masr, his means of communication, is in the crosshairs of those in power in Egypt. “So far we have not paid such a high price, but I am clear that I do not want to end up in jail. Every day that I am out of a cell, it is one more day to continue with the dream of having such a medium in Egypt.

He does not want to be seen as a heroine and attributes to the team, to the “great family” of his website, the success of stories that cannot be read in any other Egyptian medium. Topics that are taboo for the rest such as corruption, the president’s family or the dirty war in Sinai against the jihadist group Islamic State (IS), are opening stories for them.

“I don’t want to think about red lines because then I would be blocked and could do almost nothing. Submitting yourself to these kinds of limitations would be the first step in self-censorship and I resist self-censorship, “he says on the other end of the phone in a firm and determined voice.

The coronavirus challenge



As in the rest of the newsrooms around the world, the coronavirus has become a central issue for Lina and her team. The Government speaks of 126,000 cases and 7,130 deaths and they are working to try to contrast these numbers, a very complicated task. During the summer they closely covered the campaign of harassment by the authorities against health personnel, which was mobilized by the mismanagement of the pandemic and the high number of infections in the group.

“Reporting the coronavirus is very difficult, nobody trusts the official figures, neither in Egypt, nor in other countries, but the truth is that we frequently visit hospitals and we do not see saturated centers. That is a good thermometer »to deal with this information. Attalah and his 35 fellow editors feel alone in a country with no room for critical voices.