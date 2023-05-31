Lina E., Germany’s most notorious left-wing extremist, will spend the next five years in jail. The 28-year-old student is seen as the architect of the plans to attack neo-Nazis and police officers. Germany, meanwhile, is holding its breath for more violence from the extreme left.

In the heavily guarded court of Dresden, the judge passed a verdict on Wednesday morning about what German media unequivocally describe as the ‘most dangerous left-wing extremist in Germany’. For the next five years and three months, Lina E., a former pedagogy student from Kassel, will disappear behind bars. Three young men were sentenced to prison terms of between two years and three years and three months.

Between 2018 and 2020, these members of a far-left cell in the East German states of Saxony and Thuringia carried out several brutal attacks on neo-Nazis. The perpetrators, who are between 28 and 37 years old, also targeted police officers, judges and entrepreneurs. The Oberlandesgericht in Dresden, the highest court after the Bundesgerichtshof, sees E. as the instigator of the violence.

Red nail polish

In November 2020, agents E. – straight blonde hair, red nail polish and face mask – escorted a helicopter into and to a secret address. In recent months she has been detained in a women’s prison in the East German city of Chemnitz, where Beate Zschäpe (48) is serving a life sentence. Zschäpe, a member of the terrorist movement Nationalsozialistische Untergrund (NSU), was convicted in 2018 of the murders of nine Germans with a migration background and a police officer.

The judge in Dresden did not agree with the sentence of the federal prosecutor, who had demanded eight years against Lina E.. After the verdict, there was a disapproving cheer from sympathizers and supporters of the convicted left-wing extremists. Speeches such as ‘fascist friends’ and ‘shit class justice’ flew through the courtroom, after which the session had to be interrupted for fifteen minutes.

Lina E. holds a binder in front of her face in court to avoid recognition. © AP



The atmosphere in and around the court was also tense, because the police were on the scene in a high state of preparedness. In the run-up to the trial, Antifa (left-wing activists) had announced violent revenge attacks. Death threats to the judges circulated online, as well as statements of support for Lina E. from home and abroad.

A number of wanted accomplices of the cell are now in hiding, including Johann G. The 29-year-old G. has a love affair with Lina E. and is currently the most wanted extreme left-wing violent offender in Germany. He would have carried out the various robberies in a very professional manner. In the autumn of 2019, the blond, chunky G. visited a pub in Eisenach in Thuringia, where he beat up neo-Nazis with his fists. His DNA traces were later found on the bodies of the victims.

Cars in flames

The destruction in Leipzig shows how serious the threats from the extreme left-wing cell led by Lina E. are. There, excavators and cars went up in flames and offices and other buildings were destroyed. Three years ago, two disguised perpetrators brutally beat up the director of a real estate company. Police officers, seen as enemies, received death threats.

Although miraculously no deaths were reported, the National Criminal Investigation Department (BKA) does see parallels with the Rote Armee Fraktion, the German terrorist movement that sowed death and destruction in the 1970s. The German internal security service (BfV) warned in advance that the verdict against Lina E. and her comrades-in-arms could add more fuel to the fire.

Two other suspects hide their faces in court. One does so behind a paper with ‘Free Lina’. ©AFP

