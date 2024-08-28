Ciudad Juarez.- The Department of Cleaning continues to work on cleaning vacant lots and medians that have been used as clandestine dumps of rubble and garbage, so in less than a month they have removed more than 18 thousand tons of waste from these spaces. Gibran Alhe Solís Kanahan, head of the department, indicated that this week they began cleaning work on a vacant lot located on Mezquite Azul and Verbena streets in the El Mezquital neighborhood. “This request is added to those we have been working on for an investment project to eliminate dirt from vacant lots and land,” he said. The official explained that previously they worked on cleaning a central median located at the intersection of Paseo del Sur and Lote Bravo streets, which concentrated a large amount of garbage and debris. He commented that the demolition of an abandoned property located on Ignacio Altamirano and Valentín Gómez Farías streets in the Vicente Guerrero neighborhood was carried out. It had been used as a garbage dump and a riding school, so at the request of the community these tasks were carried out to guarantee their safety.