On August 15, Madrid celebrates the Pigeon Festival and people go out at the nicest time –so as not to die of heat– dressed in chulapa and manola to dance some chotis. It is in this environment where the lemonade madrileña, a drink made from white wine, lemon and cinnamon that is also consumed during the San Isidro festivities. In fact, we can drink it all year round, but it is especially appreciated when temperatures rise and we need drinks that cool us down and lower our body temperature a little. In Spain, luckily, through necessity and ingenuity, we have many of these.

Prepare the lemonade There is no mystery to the madrileña: a slightly sweet white wine is flavoured with lemon peel, a cinnamon stick and a sliced ​​apple. The apple is usually yellow, but if you are feeling a little creative I would recommend the acidic and herbal touch of green apple. Another alternative is to use peach, and nectarines are also welcome, and if you are looking for a more sparkling effect you can add, instead of sparkling water, a packet of soda or carbonated water. The point is to prepare it, cool off and have a good time, whether on or off the M30.

Difficulty : What is a lemonade, please? Ingredients The juice of 5 lemons and the peel of 3

2 Golden or Granny Smith apples

1 whole cinnamon stick

750 ml white wine (I used Marina Alta)

4 tablespoons white sugar (or to taste)

350 ml cold water or cold sparkling water

Ice Instructions 1. In a large pot, place the lightly ground cinnamon, one diced apple and the lemon peel. Cook for five minutes over low-medium heat to activate the aromas and then turn off. 2. Add the white wine after about five minutes and leave to infuse in the refrigerator for 24 hours. If you are in a hurry, add the wine with the heat at minimum (it is very important that it is at minimum) so that the infusion is quicker and leave to infuse for at least two hours in the refrigerator. 3. Remove the cinnamon, lemon peel and cooked apple. 4. Add the juice of the five lemons, the cold water, the other diced apple and sugar to taste. Serve very cold, with lots of ice and the apple pieces.

