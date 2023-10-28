The (almost) perfect season

With 17 victories in the 18 seasonal races held so far, of which 15 came courtesy of Max Verstappen, the Red Bull dominated the 2023 Formula 1 season, taking his second consecutive Constructors’ title. A result that never appeared in question for the Milton Keynes team, who however had to face the challenge in the last GPs rise of Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes who – each in different races – tried to undermine the supremacy of the Austrian team. The only one to achieve a success was Ferrari in Singapore, but McLaren and also Mercedes – net of Lewis Hamilton’s disqualification in Austin – put Verstappen’s supremacy in serious difficulty in the final rounds.

The title won will force Red Bull to have it in 2024 less time available in the wind tunnel than all its other rivals. In fact, the distribution takes place following the reverse order of the general Constructors’ classification. The team directed by Christian Horner will no longer have to endure a further reduction, caused this year by the sanctions imposed for exceeding the budget cap in the 2021 season, but will still have to optimize its development work in comparison with the main competitors. This situation, however, does not seem to worry the team’s star, Max Verstappen, who was asked in Austin about his expectations for next season.

‘Limited’ wind tunnel

“The others are currently recovering and it will be interesting to see where everyone will be next year at the first race”commented on the orange phenomenon, as reported by the site RacingNews365.com. The #1 is convinced that limiting the development of the reigning champion team is right: “These are the rules: When you are the team leader, you have less time in the wind tunnel. Honestly, I think that’s correct, that’s fine. It’s good for the sport. Time will tell how competitive we will be next year“.

What gives Verstappen confidence is the fact that on the horizon a distortion of the technical regulations is not foreseenbut a simple evolution: “The good thing is that the rules don’t change. So whatever you do now is still useful. It helps us learn for next year. It’s not like you focus completely on this year and then suddenly have to rebuild the car for next year.”. A reasoning also adopted by Mercedes, which introduced the latest updates in America: “It’s right what Mercedes is doing to try to better understand their car – concluded Verstappen – we are also trying to continuously improve the package we have at the moment“.