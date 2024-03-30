Limits | This kind of discussion takes place in Arabic social media groups about the Finnish border

It seems that there are hardly any people in the Arabic speaking discussion groups who are actively planning to come to Finland.

In Arabic the discussion groups await the arrival of spring and follow the progress of the Finnish conversion bill.

In groups it was assumed at the beginning of the week that “in the coming days” we can see attempts to enter Finland via forest routes.

On the other hand, the groups do not seem to be actively planning to come to Finland now, unlike in the winter. HS has not seen, for example, the exchange of route tips in the groups he follows.

on Facebook and the Telegram application has a few channels in Arabic that follow the Finnish border situation. The largest Telegram groups are called Finland and Moscow Finland. The latter is now the most active.

On one channel, there was a discussion about Iltalehti's news, which told about the preparation of the Conversion Act. The user warned that trying to get to Finland is now difficult and smugglers should not be trusted.

“As soon as the news was published, the organizers of the smuggling started making preparations and inviting people and taking their money. No one reads the news carefully. [Lakiesitys] means that if the bird flies over the border, it will also be turned. How about people! The only possibility to get through now is through the forests, but the weather doesn't allow it yet.”

On the pages the progress of the law is actively monitored, and some of the discussants have studied the matter in depth. Many of them seem to be in Finland.

One the user described the debate in parliament on March 26 and quoted the foreign minister Elina from Valtowho said it was necessary for Finland to protect its national security.

The draft law receives bitter criticism from users. “It's shameful. They cannot give asylum to a few people,” says one user.

Most people's information is more fragile.

“You think so [lakiesityksen] does that mean that Finland will no longer accept people, even from countries that suffer from continuous wars?”

“The matter has not been resolved yet. I would think that means [myös] those who come from warring countries,” another answers.

The draft law is in the opinion round. In the current draft, there are no exceptions for countries at war.

Somewhere on the channel, a man named Rakan says that he came over the forest border to Finland in January. He says he is a 20-year-old Syrian Kurd and at the time of the interview in a reception center in Lapland. In Lapland, there are currently reception centers in Rovaniemi, Kemijärvi and Kemi.

Before Finland, according to his writings, the man had already tried to get to Estonia and Latvia via Russia, and twice via Belarus to Poland.

According to the man, the smugglers robbed Rakan and his companions of the money at gunpoint and forced them to continue across the Finnish border. “We had no choice. Otherwise, they would have taken us to Russia and we would have ended up in Syria, where we could have ended up in the army.”

After the men reached the Finnish side, they had knocked on the old woman's door and asked to call the police.

At least twenty people have come to Finland through the land border since the beginning of the year. Some of them have said that the Russian border guards helped them get across the border.

From the beginning of the week was reportedthat according to the current assessment of the Ministry of the Interior, it is unlikely that Russia will start bringing asylum seekers to the land border between Finland and Russia, because that would mean a confusing situation in Russia's own border area as well.

However, the potential for the phenomenon to quickly spread to land borders exists, and it must be prepared for, the ministry emphasized.