The storming of the Capitol showed why platform corporations like Facebook, Google or Twitter are endangering democracy. Europe can counter this and set an example for the world. A guest post.

W.Why Facebook has become a threat to democracy, the company demonstrated to the world last week. To circumvent a new Australian law that is supposed to force Facebook to pay for the distribution of journalistic content, the company took a precautionary decision to block all media products on the platform. Behind this was a cool economic calculation: Journalistic content, according to Facebook, only accounts for four percent of all posts on the platform, so it brings comparatively few clicks. But what counts is the click volume, because Facebook makes its billions by selling advertising space. The more clicks, the more sales – no matter what type of content is being shared.

So the corporation decided to cut off Australians from all reputable news sources at the height of the pandemic. Facebook released the Australian government from a headlock and agreed to talk to politicians and publishers after all teeth were pulled out of the bill. The unmistakable message: publishers need Facebook, but Facebook doesn’t need publishers.