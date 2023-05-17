Don’t panic about the new limit values: Heating with wood is not only comfortable, it can also be sustainable. But you need the right fireplace. Modern technology significantly reduces emissions.

Soot was yesterday: If you don’t want to look down the drain, you should check in good time whether your own stove complies with the forthcoming pollutant limit values. Image: Adobe Stock

Dhe heating season is coming to an end, now it’s time to think about the heating of tomorrow. The confusion about the renewable raw material wood fits into the general confusion. For some, the wood-burning stove is a terrible slingshot, others celebrate mankind’s oldest source of energy as renewable and their stove as an independent source of heat that continues to burn even when the power fails. The question of whether burning wood in the form of logs, wood chips and pellets is sustainable can be answered simply and free of ideology: It depends.

It is undisputed that the wood is best used as a carbon store in such a way that no carbon dioxide is released in the long term. Material recycling, for example in construction or for furniture, should have priority. The only problem is that there are small pieces of wood during the harvest and leftovers that are not suitable for this purpose. Leaving the German cultivated forest completely alone is not a solution, because when the trees are dense and old, they hardly grow any more biomass, and what lies on the ground rots. So moderate harvesting increases storage capacity.