Created with the support of Sanofi, 'Limitless' is the first artwork from Smoe Studio's 'Nulla Virtus' project dedicated to winter sports to be presented to the public. Painted on the facade of a building in Viale Toscana 9, in the ex-Scalo di Porta Romana area of ​​Milan, 'Limitless' depicts a Paralympic skier wearing the colors of the Flag for the Fight against Meningitis on his helmet. The work in fact has the aim of raising citizens' awareness of meningitis and its prevention, a theme particularly felt by Sanofi, which has in fact chosen to accept the appeal of the World Health Organization which aims to eradicate meningitis by 2030 .