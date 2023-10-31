Alt, you can’t pass from here; one penalty hefty fine. Summarized in a few words, this is the message that every person wants to express Limited traffic zoneor Ztl if you want to reduce it to the bare bones, present in many urban centers. Obviously it is much more, and it is different for many Italian cities. In recent years the presence of ZTLs in the metropolis and even in the smallest ones towns of Italy has increased dramatically.

An increase that brought numerous changes in city ​​traffic rules and also in behavior of motorists. Consequence: a lot of confusion! So let’s try to put a bit of order on the issue.

What is the expression “limited traffic zone” and what does it mean?

In this situation, in order to be as precise as possible, all we can do is rely on the rules contained in our Traffic Laws. Therefore, the CdS tells us that a limited traffic zone is nothing more than “an area where theaccess and the vehicular circulation I am limited“. This limitation can then be of various nature, or rather it can refer to various means to which access is strictly prohibited or to certain times.

All these specifications, as well as the presence of an active ZTL, must be categorically reported by a specific person road sign. The sign in this case, in fact, it is equipped with a integrative panel on which all the relevant information is posted; Between time limitations and of categorythe exceptions and the exceptions.

Furthermore, especially in recent times, at the beginning of a limited traffic zone it is also possible to find a variable message light signal which has the aim of making the interpretation of the Ztl more rapid and simpler by themotorist or any other motorized. Furthermore, the end of this limited area is also signaled, with the appropriate “end of limited traffic zone” road sign.

How circulation works within the ZTL, the general rules

Also in this case, regarding the general regulation of the limited traffic zone, our Highway Code once again takes care of it. Therefore, the CdS establishes some rules that every road user he should know perfectly.

According to the Highway Code, access to the ZTL area can take place through specific gates, which can also be equipped with electronic devices capable of controlling the same accesses to the gate. Municipalities can also make access and circulation in the ZTL subject to the payment of a sum. In these areas it is always permitted removal of a prohibited parking vehicle. Circulation and parking may be permitted vehicles serving disabled peopleand those who live in the Ztl area can only access it if the ordinance provides for it.

Finally, curious case, all the electric or hybrid vehicles they have free entry into limited traffic areas. In recent years the presence of ZTLs in Italy has increased dramatically, especially in the centers of large cities and in places of greatest attendance. The main objective, in addition to that of improve pedestrian traffic and the safety road of these areas, it was precisely that of reduce CO2 emissions of cars in circulation.

An objective that has aroused quite a bit of criticism from citizens, and which at the same time has given the green light to electric or hybrid cars of all kinds to enter the restricted traffic zones, also offering free parking in most cases.

It is a sort of incentive that wants, or would like, to bring them closer Italian motorists at the green mobility; an intention which, however, up to now has not reaped much fruit.

Fines for the Ztl

Therefore, to cross the Ztl gate you must be equipped with aEV car or of a specific permit issued by the Municipality. Anyone who does not meet these prerequisites and finds themselves crossing this restricted access area could face consequences sanctions also very salty.

L’article 7 of the Highway Code states that entering a restricted traffic area without authorization entails a administrative pecuniary sanction that can go from 80 euros up to a maximum of 332 euros. Furthermore, an expense of approximately 14.20 euros for assessment and notification must also be added to this amount.

Some Italian cities make available to motorists who do not have municipal authorizations, dei day passes which allow the transit and the parking within its own restricted traffic zones. These passes generally cost between 5 euros and 15 euros.

From Milan to Naples and from Rome to Florence, here are the ZTLs of the most important cities

As already underlined previously, each city, from the largest to the most modest, at least in terms of size, has one or more ZTLs with different characteristics. Generally all large centers have a limited traffic area that extends along the entire historic center, but in many cases these areas are even many more.

Here then is a sort of map of the Italian ZTLs of the most important cities from North to South. In particular, cases of Milan, Padua, Rome, Florence, Bologna, Naples And Palermo.

The limited traffic zones of Northern Italy

The ZTLs of Milan are divided into two large areas called Area Bthe largest Ztl in Italy, ed Area C. Added to these are other limited traffic zones that are more restricted, much more restricted, and perhaps also regulated by predefined timetables and various exceptions as appropriate. Furthermore, the Milanese municipality also announced the opening of a new restricted traffic zone, that of the San Siro area.

Remaining in the North, the Ztl of the center of Padua was established way back in 1989. It is divided into five sectors: Piazze, Riviere, Duomo, Businello and Eremitani.

Central cities and their limited traffic zones

Another “ancient” limited traffic zone is that of the city of Florence, inaugurated as early as 1990. This extends for 4 square kilometers out of the 48 of the city’s inhabited center. Also in this case, it is a Ztl divided into five sectors (A, B, C, O, F and G).

In the Capital There are three large areas in total subject to vehicle access and circulation restrictions. It’s about Historic Centre, railway ring And Green band. The first area is completed by four other ZTLs such as San Lorenzo, Testaccio, Trastevere And Trident, and relating to the homonymous neighborhoods in the center. Some of these ZTLs are active at certain times of the night and day.

As regards, however, the new Green Belt of Rome, this zone includes the entire area within the Grande Raccordo Anulare (GRA), with the exception of Zone A, Zone B, Zone C and Zone D, whose streets are open to circulation. Pre-Euro 1, Euro 1, Euro 2 and Euro 3 motor vehicles cannot access this area. Added to these are Euro 1 and previous petrol and diesel motorcycles and mopeds.

The city of Bologna, however, divides its ZTLs into Historic centre, Zone T, University And San Francesco-Pratello. Furthermore, there is also a special limited traffic zone Moline – Capo di Lucca and the Stadium Area active only during matches and events at the Dall’Ara stadium.

The South and its restricted traffic zones

Moving on to the “road news” of Southern Italy, it is necessary to underline the seven different ZTLs in the city of Naples. The capital of Campania, in fact, in recent years it has increased the number of its limited traffic zones. Today, therefore, the Neapolitan road system is regulated by the Ztl of Marquetry – Pignasecca – Dante, Centro Antico, Belledonne – Martiri – Poerio, Morelli – Filangieri – Mille, Chiaia, Marechiaro And Via Padre Gaetano Errico.

The situation in Palermo, however, appears less intricate. Here the Ztl in fact exclusively covers the historic centre; of course, this is a good part of the historic centre, but in any case it remains limited to that area, which includes the four historic districts of Kalsa, Albergheria, Monte di Pietà and La Loggia.

