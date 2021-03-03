The DGT has issued a reminder that if in general you cannot have more than four people in a gathering, you can’t do it in a car, either.

It doesn’t matter, therefore, if you have a spacious people carrier that can seat eight people; you can only have four in the car, if they are not all living under the same roof. The fine for infringing this limitation is 100 euros.

Furthermore, it’s not only the case of wearing a mask in your car if accompanied by somebody you don’t live with, but also of wearing it correctly – that’s another 100 euros, if you have your nose, sticking out, for example.

Children under six are exempt from wearing a mask, as is the case of being out in the street or in public in general.

If there’s only the driver in the vehicle, then he or she doesn’t have to wear a mask, in case you’re wondering. However, don’t hang your mask off the rear-view mirror when you’re by yourself – that’s an 80-euro fine (impaired field of view).

There’s one more that you shouldn’t forget (which has nothing to do with the pandemic) and that is running out of fuel; this is considered Negligent Driving and can earn you a 200-euro fine. It should be made clear that you’re not being fined for running out of gas it itself, but, if it is the case, for causing a dangerous situation on a public highway.

In other words, if you splutter to a halt on a B-road but can pull off the road without causing a problem, then you won’t get fined, but if it happens, let’s say, on an dual carriageway or on any road where you end up causing an obstruction, then that is where you can get fined.

(News: Spain)