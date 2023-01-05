San Blas, Nayarit.- Travel to the Marias Islands in the first three months of 2023 with a 50% discount in all packages, we tell you all the details.

throughout January the packages that go from MazatlánSinaloa, and Saint BlaiseNayarit, will be half-priceaccording to the official page.

If you are interested in traveling to this new tourist spot in Mexico, you should know that it is a three day tour.

so the packages include the ferry transferhostingmeal buffet style and tasks to do.

According to the shared promotion, if you book in January, to travel during the first three months of the yearyou will have 50% discount.

Discounts apply when booking in January (Courtesy)

If you have any questions about the costs to travel to the Islas Marías, the official website has a section where you can quote your trip.

The costs regularly goes from the three thousand pesos the complete package, but they increase depending on the services you request.

For example, accommodation payment It varies depending on whether you choose a single bed (505 pesos more) or a double bed (10 thousand pesos).

According to the official page, the tourist seat It costs 1,400 pesos, the private cabin costs 2,000 pesos, the executive seat costs 1,700 pesos, and the private cabin seat for 8 people also costs 2,000 pesos.

transfer time from Mazatlan it is 04:30 hours; while from San Blas, it is around 04:00 hours.