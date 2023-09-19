If you are a technology lover, you are looking for a device for back to school or for some of your activities, the department store, Elektra, is celebrating its “Technology Days” with unmissable offers that They will save up to 45% on a wide range of products.

Given this, for a limited time, you can purchase cell phones, TVs, Computers, telephones and more, which Elektra offers at almost half the price, which is why, given its sales, it has attracted attention among its rivals.

Elektra, the department store founded by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, is one of the most iconic stores in Mexico, standing out in the market and among its rival companies for its commitment to innovation and quality in electronic and technological products.

The store has adapted to the changing needs of its customers by expanding its offering to include products related to home entertainment, appliances and much more, which is why it recently made an impact by placing items for almost half the price of their cost initial.

The leading financial services and specialized trade company in Latin America made an impact by allowing its clients to take advantage of the best technology offers of the year, therefore, you cannot miss this great opportunity.

What are the types of discounts?

• Discounts on regular prices

• Discounts on bonuses

• Discounts on special promotions

It should be noted that their sales may vary depending on the items. Likewise, on their official website, it is explained that in the days of technology, all your purchases participate to win a home entertainment center, likewise, In electronics you can find up to 45% discount.

Meanwhile, in telephony you can find up to 40% discount on the weekly subscription, in addition to this, Additional 10% discount on your first purchase with credit.

When are Technology Days?

You will be able to enjoy Technology Days 2023, from September 5 to 25, 2023. Days in which you can take advantage of the best technology offers of the year, among the items there are special promotions on a wide variety of products, including they, computers, phones, televisions and more, which you can purchase at Elektra online.