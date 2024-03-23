Costco stands out from its competitors and is one of the favorite stores of families thanks to its wide catalog of products that cover all household needs, as well as as well as offering exclusive items, which is why it is the ideal place for resellers and entrepreneurs.

Known for its quality and variety, Costco offers a unique shopping experience, especially for those looking for exclusive items available only to its members. For those who are looking remodel your culinary area the wholesale company has an irresistible offer for a limited time.

The business that operates through clients with current membership, offers indoor and outdoor furniture, so that its clients can spend pleasant moments with their families, a Unmissable discount is the Northridge Home 7-Piece Dining Set which has more than 6 thousand pesos off.

This piece of furniture made of resistant material, which guarantees sophistication and a touch of elegance to your home, is a perfect option for those who want to add sophistication and comfort to their dining room. Starting at $32,999, this dining set is available for just $26,399 through March 24 or while supplies last, including shipping.

If you have in mind renovating your living room, but you also want to save, know the characteristics of this dining room with a sale of $6,600 that Costco has for you.

Characteristics

⦿ The 7-Piece Wellington Dining Set is crafted from a combination of solid hardwoods and natural oak veneers, ensuring pristine surfaces and consistent color tones.

⦿ The table base features decorative metal inserts that add an extra urban touch, while the chairs are designed with foam padded seats and upholstered in premium gray fabric to provide maximum comfort for your guests.

Northridge Home Dining Set Specification:

⦿ Table Load Capacity: 45.4kg

⦿ Load Capacity of Chairs: 113.4kg

⦿ Color: Light Brown

⦿ Dimensions: Height 76.2cm, Length 249cm, Width 106.7cm

⦿ Material: Wood