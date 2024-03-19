Are you looking for a powerful and versatile blender to prepare your favorite recipes? Costco has the perfect solution for you with the Professional Ninja 1000W blender, CO650B, a model that you cannot miss as it is powerful and has an irresistible price.

This blender, which initially It was priced at $1,999, now you can buy it for only $1,599. But hurry, since this offer is valid only from March 6, 2024 to March 31, 2024 and is limited while supplies last, likewise, its cost already includes shipping.

Don't miss this opportunity to get a professional quality blender at an incredibly low price. Take advantage of this exclusive Costco offer and take your culinary experience to the next level with the Ninja Professional Blender.

Learn about the characteristics of this powerful appliance that grinds any food, a blender from the prestigious brand that provides constant innovations that materialize in the registration of multiple patents for new technologies and the continuous improvement of its processes and products.

Characteristics:

⦿ Professional Power: With 1000 watts of power, this blender is capable of easily blending a variety of ingredients.

⦿ Pulse and Pause Patterns: Designed with unique pulse and pause patterns to achieve the perfect consistency in your smoothies and mixes.

⦿ Large capacity: Its 72 oz glass allows you to prepare delicious recipes to share with friends and family.

⦿ Total crushing® technology: Crush ice, whole fruits and vegetables in seconds for perfect results.

⦿ Full control: With 2 manual speeds, you have full control over the mixing process.

Specifications:

⦿ Brand: Ninja

⦿ Capacity: 72 Ounces (2.1 L)

⦿ Glass Material: Tritan

⦿ Motor Power: 1000 W

⦿ Speeds: 2

⦿ Color: Gray

⦿ Dimensions: 7.3 in. x 9.03 in. x 17.25 in.

⦿ Model: CO650B

⦿ Weight: 7kg