For coffee lovers, any time is perfect to enjoy a delicious cup of this exquisite drink. And now, thanks to Costco's special offer, you can bring the gourmet coffee experience to your home from De'Longhi, a brand recognized for its quality and prestige in the world of coffee.

For a limited time, Costco is offering you the opportunity to purchase the De'Longhi barista espresso and cappuccino maker at an incredibly low price. With a starting price of $6,999, you can now get it for only $5,499.

But hurry, this offer is valid until April 14 or while supplies last, likewise, if you decide to order it online, shipping is included; Learn about the features of this stainless steel appliance and enjoy the best coffee at home while you enjoy the preparation of each cup you make. Its Thermoblock system guarantees a fast heating time so you can enjoy your coffee in minutes.

Characteristics

⦿ Narrow dimension: At only 15 cm wide, this coffee maker fits perfectly into any space in your kitchen.

⦿ Flow-Stop Function: Customize the size of your coffee with the push of a button.

⦿ Intuitive control panel: With 3 illuminated buttons for easy operation.

⦿ 15 bars of pump pressure: Ensures perfect extraction and exceptional flavor in every cup.

⦿ Adjustable Cappuccino System: Mixes steam, air and milk to produce rich and creamy milk foam for your perfect cappuccinos.

