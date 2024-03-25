For coffee lovers, any time is perfect to enjoy a delicious cup of this exquisite drink. And now, thanks to Costco's special offer, you can bring the gourmet coffee experience to your home from De'Longhi, a brand recognized for its quality and prestige in the world of coffee.
For a limited time, Costco is offering you the opportunity to purchase the De'Longhi barista espresso and cappuccino maker at an incredibly low price. With a starting price of $6,999, you can now get it for only $5,499.
But hurry, this offer is valid until April 14 or while supplies last, likewise, if you decide to order it online, shipping is included; Learn about the features of this stainless steel appliance and enjoy the best coffee at home while you enjoy the preparation of each cup you make. Its Thermoblock system guarantees a fast heating time so you can enjoy your coffee in minutes.
Characteristics
⦿ Narrow dimension: At only 15 cm wide, this coffee maker fits perfectly into any space in your kitchen.
⦿ Flow-Stop Function: Customize the size of your coffee with the push of a button.
⦿ Intuitive control panel: With 3 illuminated buttons for easy operation.
⦿ 15 bars of pump pressure: Ensures perfect extraction and exceptional flavor in every cup.
⦿ Adjustable Cappuccino System: Mixes steam, air and milk to produce rich and creamy milk foam for your perfect cappuccinos.
⦿ Thermoblock system that guarantees a fast heating time
⦿ Narrow dimension (only 15cm wide)
⦿ Flow-Stop function to customize the size of your coffee
⦿ Cup warmer
⦿ This coffee maker can be used with both ground coffee and “Easy Serving Espresso” pods.
⦿ On/Off button with automatic stand-by function to save energy when the coffee maker is not in use
⦿ Acoustic softener indicator
⦿ Professional ground coffee filter with integrated creamer device for one or two cups and ESE Pod
⦿ Self-priming system means the machine is always ready for use
⦿ “Adjustable Cappuccino System”: mixes steam, air and milk, producing rich and creamy milk foam to prepare perfect cappuccinos
⦿ Possibility of supplying hot water
⦿ Removable water tank
⦿ Removable drip tray with water level indicator
⦿ Anti-drip system
