Limited Run Games will start publishing games on Xbox and is that after many years of activity, this publisher is specialized in creating -as its name suggests- limited editions of little-known games, mostly niche. These editions usually bring special collector’s content of games that are also not usually lavished as physical versions. Mainly aimed at the audience of indie games, Limited Run Games had always released editions of the games on PS4 and later Nintendo Switch., but never on Xbox.

It has never been clarified why games were not published on Xbox, although the most obvious reason is the one that prevents many publishers from publishing physical games on Xbox: sales. Publishing a physical game on Xbox has to be linked to the promise of selling a certain number of copies, something that Limited Run Games and other publishers could not achieve.

Now we do not know if due to the removal of said condition or due to a special agreement between Limited Run Games and Xbox, Limited Run Games will finally begin to publish games on Xbox, as the company has made official regarding the Scott Pilgrim vs. . The World: The Game – Complete Edition.

Please note that while we are only doing pre-orders for physical copies of PS4 & Nintendo Switch next Friday, we plan on doing Xbox One at a future date. Stay tuned to our newsletter & social feeds for any related announcements later in the year! – Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) January 8, 2021

When asked directly, the owner of Limited Run Games assured that now have become part of ID @ Xbox, so they have certain privileges, but also other limits, so for now we are facing a small step to see more of these great physical editions on Xbox.

Limited Run Games is one of the companies that most advocates the power of physical games, managing to launch special editions of games that we can only find in the digital market and allowing us to keep them forever.