Microsoft continues to build alliances to offer its players all possible versions of the video games that they hope to publish in the future. Recently, it was confirmed that the company specialized in making physical editions of games, Limited Run Games, is now an official Xbox partner. In this way, a prosperous future full of special editions of both titles from Bethesda and Microsoft itself.
Through the podcast Xbox Expansion PassLimited Run Games co-founders Douglas Bogart and Josh Fairhurst spoke about the lack of games coming to Xbox. Both agree and affirm that this will be “corrected” in the future, since They are partnering with Xbox to release games that never made it to the platform. Recall that earlier this year, an amazing physical edition of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition was released, not coming to Xbox.
Limited Run Games is now an official Xbox partner
Douglas Bogart and Josh Fairhurst commented on various details, being really excited about this alliance (translated): “We are making really good progress. We are officially an Xbox partner, so we hope to have more to reveal soon. Last year we were officially incorporated, but it has taken us a long time to get the paperwork. “ Furthermore, they added that “We work with Bethesda all the time and Microsoft just bought Bethesda, and it’s really weird that the DOOM releases we’ve made are not on Xbox; it does not make any sense”.
Finally, Xbox users will be able to obtain the physical and collector’s editions of our favorite titles, with the quality that Limited Run Games usually makes these sets. Now, we just have to wait for this alliance to unfold to see the best of Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios in collector’s formats.
