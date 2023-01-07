Limited Run Games, publisher of physical games, collector’s editions and vinyls, announced that it has fired an unnamed employee. But it is about Kara Lynne, formerly Community Manager for Limited Run Games. The woman was recently accused of transphobia.

It all started, according to reports, from a tweet in support of Harry Potter. A series of tweets published over the years dating back to 2016 in which there are comments against transsexual people were then discovered. The whole thing was brought to light by the account Purple Tinker hates Elon (@prpltnkr) on Twitter, who also noted that Lynne follows a number of accounts or characters linked to transphobic statements or behavior.

It all ended when Limited Run Games stated as follows: “LRG respects all personal opinions, while we are committed to supporting an inclusive culture. Upon investigating the situation, one employee was terminated. Our goal as a company is to continue to foster a positive and safe environment for all .”

As mentioned, no names are mentioned, but reaching Kara Lynne’s account we see that his bio no longer refers to his work at Limited Run Games and access to his tweets has been restricted.

Also Josie Brechner, transsexual musician, shared the thread. The woman, who had recently contracted with Limited Run Games, said she would not continue working with the company unless Lynne was fired.

Limited Run Games has not yet published other messages about it.