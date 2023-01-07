Today, being a well-known face in the entertainment industry implies a moral responsibility, since each comment posted on networks must seek not to have any kind of negative impact. And that’s how it happened to an employee Limited Run Gameswho has apparently been fired for a series of Tweets clearly transphobic.

The person in question is Kara Lynne, Community Manager of the company in charge of selling physical copies of games that do not have a release by their respective creators. And this behavior was made known through the blue network, sharing screenshots and even threatening lrg with making refunds and never buying from said store again until Kara leave the workforce.

The community manager for @LimitedRunGames@/KaraLynne0326, is a transphobe who follows a veritable who’s who of right-wing transphobic creeps. Unless and until she is fired from the company permanently, I am not giving them another single dime. (CW: Transphobia) pic.twitter.com/SVoQdGOvEF — Purple Tinker hates Elon (@prpltnkr) January 6, 2023

More transphobic follows. pic.twitter.com/M0L2EUItOK — Purple Tinker hates Elon (@prpltnkr) January 6, 2023

Thus, shortly after these reports, an official statement was released by Limited Run Games in which it is said that they are in favor of all online communities and that they distance themselves from what their workers thought. This in turn is an indication that the employee has been removed from her position, since someone new launched the tweet.

LRG respects all personal opinions, however we remain committed to supporting an inclusive culture. Upon investigating a situation, an employee was terminated. Our goal as a company is to continue to foster a positive and safe environment for everyone. —Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) January 6, 2023

Via: resetter

Editor’s note: This type of thing is not new in the industry, so in the end the girl should not have made such comments, much less if she is a well-known figure. LRG did the right thing, as we all need to be respected.