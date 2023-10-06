The NES puzzle platformer A Boy and His Blob and its sequel game boy are receiving digital re-releases later this month. The A Boy and His Blob Retro Collection was originally sold as an exclusively physical edition through the website Limited Run earlier this year, but is now scheduled for a digital release.

The compilation will be available starting October 17 for $9.99 and will be available at switch, PS4 and PS5.

It consists of two retro games, the first being the title of NES A Boy and his Blob: Trouble in Blobolonia.

Created by the designer of PitfallDavid Crane, the game is a platformer in which players control a young man accompanied by a white alien.

This being, when fed by jellybeans, can transform into different objects to help the child navigate each area. A vanilla candy, for example, turns the alien into an umbrella, while a tangerine candy turns it into a trampoline.

The second game in the compilation is the sequel to game boy, The Rescue of Princess Blobette, which features similar gameplay. Both games will run on the engine Carbon Engine of Limited Runwhich it uses for its retro re-releases to add support for trophies, filters and save points.

A third game in the series, simply titled A Boy and His Blobwas released in 2009 for Wii and was developed by WayForward.

This third game is not included in the compilation, but an HD version is now available on modern systems.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: This game is horrible but I love it. The control is ugly, the graphics are not the best, the music imitates the theme of Indiana Jonesbut it is an experience that I think no one should miss.