LG on Sunday announced exclusive and limited period offers on its flagship smartphone G8X. Under this offer, this LG smartphone will be available to buy from October 16 for Rs 19,999. Under this offer, the phone can be purchased on Flipkart in the Big Billion Days Sale to be held from October 16 to 21.Let us know that LG G8X was launched in India in December last year for Rs 49,999. The LG G8X is the company’s first dual-screen designed handset.

The LG G8X has a 6.4-inch full HD + (1080X2340 pixels) fullvision primary display with an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9. The pixel density of the screen is 403 PPI. This LG smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset has a selfie camera in the notch on the front. The handset has a 2.1-inch secondary cover display that shows notifications, date, time and battery life.

The LG G8X has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The phone has 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. Storage can be increased up to 2 TB via microSD card. A 4000mAh battery is provided to power the handset. The phone has two rear sensors of 12 megapixels and 13 megapixels. The phone has a 32 megapixel front camera for selfie.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days is on sale from October 16 to 21. In this cell, you will get 10% instant discount on shopping through SBI credit or debit card. Apart from this, there is also a no-cost EMI offer on transactions through debit and credit cards of Bajaj Finserv and other big banks. The e-commerce company has also partnered with Paytm i.e. cashback offer will be made for payment through Paytm Volita and Paytm UPI. Flipkart Plus customers will get the Axis of the cell a day before.