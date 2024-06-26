Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The Football Association has adopted limited amendments to the promotion and relegation system in the competitions of the new season 2024-2025, which will start next August, at the level of the Federation’s first, second, and third division competitions, respectively.

In detail, the annual circular for the new season’s competitions revealed the continued promotion of the champion and runner-up of the first league to the professionals in the following season 2025-2026, in exchange for the “penultimate and last” relegation to the “second” league.

On the other hand, at the end of next season, the champion and runner-up of the second league will advance to the first league, while the last and penultimate will be relegated to the third league, while the third division competition at the end of next season will witness the rise of the top four to the second league.

The limited amendments to the promotion and relegation system, in the second division, were limited to the relegation of the bottom two places instead of the last only in the last season 2023-2024, while the amendment in the “third” league included the promotion of 4 teams to the second place at the end of the next season instead of only two teams being promoted at the end of the season. Present.

In the 2019-2020 season, the Football Association brought the second division league back to the forefront by launching a new version in which the Quattro team was crowned champion, and Al-Falah came second. The second edition 2020-2021 witnessed the rise of Gulf FC (the champion) and City (the runner-up) to the first league, while the In the 2021-2022 season, the “Knights of Hispania” became the third champion of the “Second” League, and the Baynouna team finished in runner-up position, ascending to the “First” League, in exchange for the rise of Gulf United “the champion” and United “the runner-up” at the end of the 2022-2023 season.

Fleetwood United and Al Dhafra, the champions and runners-up of the Second Division for the 2023-2024 season, have secured tickets to the First Division for the next season 2024-2025.

In contrast, 12 teams participated in the first edition of the Third Division League in the 2021-2022 season, which was won by Gulf United, while participation in the 2022-2023 season was limited to 15 teams, compared to 16 teams in the 2023-2024 season, and the Arab Falcons and Precision teams, the champion and runner-up of the Third Division League, qualified for the Second Division League in the next season 2024-2025.

………………………………………….. ….

League competitions season 2024-2025

ADNOC Professional League

August 23 and 24, 2024, first round

2 Two teams are relegated to the “First” League at the end of the league.

——-

First Division League

September 14, 2024 First round

2 The champion and runner-up of the professional league go up

2 The bottom two finishers will be relegated to the second round

—–

Second Division League

September 22, 2024 First round

2 The league champion and runner-up advance to the first division.

2 The last and penultimate relegation to the third round

——

Third division league

September 22, 2024 First round

4 The top four finishers will advance to the second division

0 landing