Dubai Civil Defense controlled a small fire in a part of the facade of the Dubai Festival City commercial center building, without any injuries being recorded.

Firefighting teams also managed to contain a warehouse fire in Al Quoz First Industrial Area.

A spokesman for the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai said that a report was received at 7:28 pm today stating that a fire accident had occurred in the Dubai Festival City Mall, so a team affiliated with the Rashidiya Fire Station moved immediately as the first responder, the competent authority, and arrived within six minutes.

He added that it turned out that the accident was a fire in part of the facade of the building, so the competent teams proceeded to evacuate and fight the fire, and it was controlled according to the field commander’s indication of the accident within eight minutes, and after about 45 minutes it was announced that the cooling work had been completed, and the site was handed over to the competent authorities to conduct an investigation into the matter. Causes of the fire. Confirming that there were no injuries.