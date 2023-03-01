Production continues Xbox Series X and Series S limited edition, this time with special versions dedicated to The Mandalorianon the occasion of the launch of the third season, presented on social media by Microsoft for a competition.

Again, these are collectibles that cannot be purchased but will be distributed exclusively as prizes for a sort of online lottery, so the chances of actually getting them are quite low, but not impossible.

It is simply a matter of following the official Xbox Twitter account and making a retweet the message below, with the addition of the hashtag #TheMandalorianXboxSweepstakes, all by May 11, 2023. You must be of legal age and reside in any country that is supported by Xbox Live, including Italy.

For more information, we refer you to official competition page, which contains regulations and clarifications in this regard. The winners of the competition get both consoles, that is an Xbox Series X featuring an illustration of the protagonist Din Djarin and a themed Xbox Series S with Grogu, as well as a green controller complete with a dutiful winter jacket.