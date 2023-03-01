Sony today announced a new partnership with LeBron James focused on PS5 and accessories in limited edition with special graphics inspired by the famous basketball player, created in collaboration with Sony PlayStation and the character in question.

This is an initiative that is part of the one called “PlayStation Playmakers”, which involves a series of well-known personalities from the world of entertainment, sport and social media as testimonials for PlayStation. The products announced today are a series of accessories that recall the street style inspired by LeBron James.

In particular, we see some covers PS5 black with graffiti-style lettering like “Nothing is given, everything is earned” on it that is somewhat reminiscent of the 90s, complete with stylized tags and images.

With the same coloring and patterns, the DualSense controllers connected, also this black with colored writings and drawings. “Designing PlayStation covers and controllers that reference my student education program and my background is fantastic,” James said.

PS5: the LeBron James-themed DualSense

“I hope it’s something that will continue to inspire everyone who comes in contact with it, and enjoy finding meaning in every detail.”

The accessories will be available on PlayStation Direct, the Sony PlayStation direct sales site, which unfortunately makes the initiative unattainable for the moment. Italian audiencegiven that this portal does not work directly in our country.