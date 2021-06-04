Students who finish their university studies in a few weeks and their families will enjoy this year the traditional graduation ceremonies, which the University of Murcia (UMU) is finishing to outline to guarantee health protocols. At the UPCT, the celebrations will be limited to the minimum, with only one representation of the students.

Without kisses or hugs, the University of Murcia estimates that between sixty and seventy will be held from June 14, when the exam period ends. The publication in the Borm of the permit to carry out the graduations indoors has caused the ‘reset’ of the entire organization for the UMU, which manages the celebrations with coordinators between the students and the dean teams, and has made every effort to achieve « that can be done. It is an important event for the students and their parents ”, commented the Vice Chancellor for Students, Paloma Sobrado.

UMU graduations will have a maximum capacity close to 200 students, and will be developed with limitations: students will have to ‘self-impose’ their scholarships and collect diplomas from a table to limit contact; Guests (parents may attend) must remain seated throughout the event, and speeches must be shortened to a maximum of five minutes to prevent the event from running out. In any case, the duration of each graduation should not exceed an hour and a half. In addition, eating, drinking and smoking will be prohibited during the event and breaks, and only bottled water is allowed.

All attendees must maintain a safety distance of 1.5 meters, and those who make up the table, two meters. For the larger groups, there will be two or three acts. In addition, some promotions from last year have also signed up, and will celebrate this year the one that they could not organize last.

Access control



Those attending the graduations will have to register in advance, and the coordinator must have the list of attendees available to the health authority. In cases where it is not possible, an access control must be carried out where the data of the attendees is collected, which will have to be kept at the disposal of the health authority for fifteen days.

On the other hand, the UPCT has not planned to reorganize the graduation plan after the publication of the new instructions. Students will only hold small events attended by a representation of each group of students.