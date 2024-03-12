In women's month, Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) has made available to all Mexican women a digital skills course to which you can access 100% freeand we will give you more details about it shortly.

In this sense, according to what was reported, in the course the participants will learn basic concepts of finance, branding, innovation, digital presence and their importance, with the purpose of contributing to efforts aimed at reducing the digital gender gap and generating opportunities. of digital inclusion and integration to new forms of communication, creation and social participation.

According to the document released by the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), the objective of the course titled “Digital Entrepreneurs” is to provide participants with knowledge on how to use useful digital tools to start or strengthen a business.

Regarding the duration of the course to which the Federal Institute of Telecommunications is inviting, this It will begin on April 16 and end on May 23, 2024. The course will be taught on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (CDMX time).

Likewise, regarding the thematic content of the IFT course for women, it is as follows:

*Find the passion behind your business

*First steps and bases to create your own business

*Needs that become opportunities

*Trends to undertake: Artificial Intelligence

*The difficult but exciting path to entrepreneurship – Focus

managing personal finances with Google Excel

*Components to be a successful entrepreneur: Business

model Canva

*Branding for entrepreneurs: design in Canva

*How to have a digital presence?: difference between social networks

*Social entrepreneurship: Social business model Canva

*How to innovate in such a competitive market?

Limited availability! IFT gives away exclusive digital skills course for women/Photo: Freepik

For its part, in order to take the IFT exclusive course for women, you must you need the following:

*Computer or Tablet.

*Internet connection.

*Have a business idea.

*Have an email account in Gmail and know how

use it.

*Know how to use the different Google platforms.

Meanwhile, all women who are interested in the digital course of the Federal Telecommunications Institute will have to register on the following digital platform “https://es.surveymonkey.com/r/G6NKKGL”.

Limited availability! IFT gives away exclusive digital skills course for women/Photo: IFT