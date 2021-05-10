D.he drug commissioner of the federal government rejects the relaxation of cannabis possession planned by the Greens and CDU in Baden-Württemberg. The state office for addiction, however, welcomes the plans. In the coalition negotiations, the Greens and the CDU had agreed that in future the possession of small quantities of up to ten grams should be considered as personal use and then not have to be prosecuted. So far the limit was six grams.

This compromise is a “bitter pill”, said Daniela Ludwig of the dpa. “I don’t think much of the planned increase in personal consumption to ten grams,” said the CSU member of the Bundestag and drug commissioner for the federal government. With ten grams you could roll 20 to 30 joints. “That has precious little to do with personal use.”

The background to the decision in the southwest is the assumption that the judiciary cannot keep up with the prosecution of drug offenses and that cannabis is not that bad. Both are wrong, after all, a good mix of prevention and law enforcement leads to success. An increase competition between the countries is unacceptable. Berlin and Bremen set the highest upper limits at 10 to 15 grams. Most countries set the limit at six grams, a value that Ludwig also suggests as a national maximum. “That creates clarity for everyone and leaves no room for further confusion.” She warned the countries to withdraw from the responsibility for the health of society and for its protection against drug-related crime by increasing the amount of personal consumption.

Christa Niemeier, responsible advisor at the Stuttgart State Office for Addiction Issues, described the project as “necessary adaptation to reality”. For large circles, cannabis is part of recreational and pleasure consumption. “We have to get away from the criminalization of consumers.”

A focus solely on problematic consumption among adolescents would not do justice to the facts. Even if cannabis has a much more intense effect than 20 years ago because of breeding, the drug should not be demoned per se, said the expert. “Cannabis as a gateway drug is a myth, more factors have to come together to create harmful addictions.”

In the long term, subject to a federal amendment, a state levy to certified bodies is desirable, said Niemeier – with strong youth protection, which must work better than with alcohol. A tax only from the age of 21 and awareness campaigns are essential.

The physical and psychological consequences of smoking hashish cannot be denied, said the expert. “It’s like with alcohol – some become dependent, others not, but especially at an early age, restlessness, concentration problems, depression, lack of drive are possible with withdrawal.” A 30-year-old who smokes a joint on the weekend, on the other hand, does not put himself at great risk out.

Drug commissioner warns of legalization

CSU politician Ludwig declared a rejection of the legalization of the drug, the possession, trade and acquisition of which are currently still prohibited. “What happens when cannabis is legalized? Take the USA or Canada, for example: We see that there is neither less smoking weed nor the black market being dried up. ”Germany is already struggling with the consequences of two legal drugs – alcohol and tobacco.

Ludwig, on the other hand, praised the Portuguese model: “Drugs are not legal here, as is always claimed, but first-time users are not automatically reported.” You have the choice of accepting advice, getting help or paying a certain amount for an administrative offense.