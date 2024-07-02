Limit | Twenty asylum seekers from the eastern border received a positive decision

Limit|Of the people who came through the eastern border, more than 1,300 people have applied for asylum.

Eastern border from the asylum seekers who came to Finland after the beginning of last August, 20 people have received a positive asylum decision, according to the information provided by the Finnish Immigration Service to STT. In addition, two applicants received a positive decision on the basis of secondary protection and two were granted a residence permit on other grounds.

By the beginning of July, the most positive decisions were granted to citizens of Syria and Somalia. In addition, citizens of ten different countries received individual positive decisions.

All in all, more than 1,300 people who came through the eastern border have applied for asylum since the beginning of August. The Finnish Immigration Service has made almost 500 decisions on asylum applications.

Correction on July 2, 2024 at 5:27 p.m.: Contrary to what was previously written in the news, 24 applicants received a positive decision, not a positive asylum. 20 received a positive asylum decision.