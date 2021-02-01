Despite popular clamor and the general feeling that the Real Valladolid urgently needs a change of coach, Sergio Gonzalez will sit next Friday on the bench Mendizorroza. It will be his last chance to straighten the course of a team that presents very weak numbers at home and quite bad feelings in a season that started badly and that of Barcelona fails to straighten despite having had some saw teeth that keep his team on oxygen in qualifying. But things have gotten worse in recent games. The four games that have just been played at home leave a bleak picture. In the League, after receiving Valencia, Elche and Huesca, a single point has been added and an average of two goals per game have been conceded. If we join the defeat against him Raise in Cup conceding four goals, the balance is even worse. And the dire sensations. Valladolid is a weak team behind, without security and blunt in attack. Offensive actions are individual sparks, no more. Valladolid has survived the previous two seasons thanks to being a solid block with little offensive production but which made its few goals profitable. Sergio’s team, now, is a team that does not know what they want to play at, that is no longer solid at the back, on the contrary, and that does not seem to have very clear concepts of attack. The bleeding in defense is brutal, 32 goals conceded in 21 games and eight in the Cup in three games, 40 goals in 24 games. Nothing to do with the previous years. It is evidence, it is data. There is no debate here.

From 49 encounters of League played in Zorrilla In the Sergio era and two of the Cup, total 51, only 12 have been won. There are no more questions, Your Honor. This is the path and the end of the journey can be disheartening. The visit of Celta, Levante, Valencia, Elche, Eibar, Alavés and Huesca. 21 points within reach of which only three have been added. Now, except for visits from Getafe and Cádiz, the rest are weapons to take, Real Madrid, Atlético, Villarreal, Sevilla, Betis, Granada… That is the big problem, we will have to add the points against more powerful teams and away from home against rivals of a similar level. The calendar has been complicated, but the worst thing is the general feeling that Sergio is not capable of hitting the key. Gestures of players that were not seen before, changes and unintelligible rotations, too many muscle injuries, doubts about physical preparation. It is what it is.

And while, Ronaldo hold on and continue to give the coach confidence… for now. He won’t be able to do it for much longer if things don’t change on Friday against Alavés. Patience will not be the same if the team goes downhill. Sergio has in his hand to reset everything, gain the trust of a doubting squad and show that he can continue to be the captain of the boat. But you must do it now. You must find a system that is worth, aligning those who are better, those who can contribute the most without taking into account thanks from the past. He must go back to being the leader he was and is not now. It is in a dynamic in which the coaches enter and from which it is very difficult to get out. I hope he does it for his own good and that of the Blanquivioleta club, but I see it complicated. Vitoria, Friday, next stop