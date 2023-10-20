Limit | Russia terminates the agreement on cross-border cooperation with Finland

The purpose of the agreement has been to promote the development of areas on both sides of the border.

Russia terminates the state agreement with Finland on cross-border cooperation. The decision made by the prime minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Russian news agencies, among others, report on the matter Interfax and Tass. In Finland, it was reported earlier in the evening Central Finland.

The agreement has been valid since 2012. According to the Ministry of Labor and Economy, its goal has been to promote the development of the regions on both sides of the border.

The ministries responsible for the agreement have been the Ministry of Labor and Economy in Finland and the Ministry of Economic Development in Russia. The intergovernmental commission has been a strategic cooperation body.