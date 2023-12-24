The bank Goldman Sachs assessed that the change in credit card revolving interest rates announced by the government on Thursday (Dec 20, 2023) does not represent a major structural change for the business.

According to Goldman Sachs, most revolving balances only rotate for about a month and therefore “they do not end up charging more than 100% of the principal, even though the effective monthly rate has an average of approximately 15% and annualizes above 400%”.

Credit card revolving will be limited to an amount equivalent to 100% of the debt. For example, if the debt is R$100, the amount adjusted with fees cannot exceed R$200, regardless of the term. The decision was made by the CMN (National Monetary Council). The body is formed by the Ministries of Finance, Budget and Planning and the Central Bank. Here's the complete resolution (PDF – 125 kB).

Goldman Sachs said the new rules do not change the interest-free installment structure, which was a cause for concern.

Among the points of attention, according to the report released by experts, the maximum rate limit could lead to undesirable consequences, since banks could stop offering these lines to consumers, which could directly affect spending. –since credit cards represent 40% of household consumption.

The bank highlights that the adoption of credit cards is directly linked to financial inclusion in Brazil and the government may see a reduction in tax collection with the reduction in economic activity and the income and revenues of financial institutions.

“In our opinion, decline and sustainable spreads can only be achieved by reducing financing costs, tax burden and improving guarantees, among other factors. In the long term, we believe Brazil would need to move to a more traditional credit card lending model, with a higher percentage of revolving lines, at much lower interest rates,” said Goldman Sachs.

“However, given the prevalence of interest free installments, any structural changes would likely be difficult to implement.”concluded.

With information from Investing Brazil.