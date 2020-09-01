In Russian football, the limit for legionnaires may be changed again. Some clubs consider the current measures too harsh and propose to increase the number of foreign players in the application, but return the restriction on the field. Now the teams of the Russian Premier League (RPL) have the right to declare eight foreigners for the season and release all of them on the field at the same time. Clubs participating in European competitions are promoting the idea that the RPL has a limit of 7 foreigners + 4 Russians on the field and 12 foreign players in the application. They want to change the scheme from next season. Experts interviewed by Izvestia consider the initiative controversial.

Opportunity to enhance

The idea belongs to the clubs participating in the European competition, SE reported earlier. Before the start of the European campaign, they faced a problem: with the new limit, they have practically no opportunity to strengthen their roster. There are almost no strong Russian footballers on the market, or they are very expensive, and the legionnaire positions have already been taken. Zenit, Lokomotiv, Krasnodar, CSKA and Dynamo each have eight foreigners in their applications. Moreover, the “railroad workers” also have the Montenegrin forward Luka Djordjevic on the contract. So far he is injured and they did not declare him, but if Loko does not part with one of the foreigners, then Djordjevic will either have to be sold or released.

“The idea of ​​expanding the number of legionnaires to 12 in the application is primarily due to the fact that the clubs want to play successfully at the international level, where, unfortunately, our successes are not so great,” former Russian national team striker Sergei Kiryakov said in a conversation with Izvestia. – Lately there have been only disappointments. So, to some extent, this is justified. I think, as an exception, you can try to do this. But I don’t know how it will look in relation to other clubs. Here we all need to come to a common denominator, sit down and discuss the issue so that it does not affect the interests of the clubs from the middle and bottom of the standings. Surely someone will be against it, because the rich clubs that can afford such transfers have an advantage in this regard.

Sergei Kiryakov, who previously headed Arsenal in Tula, believes that there is nothing wrong with the clubs’ offer.

Sergey Kiryakov Photo: Izvestia / Zurab Javakhadze

– You can try and see what it will result in. If the results in European competition are indeed better than in previous years, it will be worth it. If not, it will be possible to return again to the scheme that was agreed upon, He added.

The current limit “8 + 17” was approved by the Executive Committee of the Russian Football Union (RFU) in June 2019. That is, the teams had more than a year to reorganize under the new rules. For a long time, the RPL had a limit in the format “6 legionnaires + 5 Russians”. Moreover, the number of foreigners in the application was not limited.

– What, the limit will now change every month? The new season began in the “8 + 17” format , – told “Izvestia” former CSKA forward, Russian coach Dmitry Kirichenko. – This scheme was discussed for a long time and decided to go this way. The clubs deliberately unloaded their squads, bought and sold players for the new format. And now everything will have to change everything again? I see no reason for this.

Kazan “Rubin” was in favor of a possible innovation. According to the sports director of the club, Oleg Yarovinsky, the limit of eight legionnaires limits Kazan and other RPL clubs.

Grigory Ivanov, the president of Ural, is of a different opinion, who is sure that with 12 legionnaires in the application, local footballers will stop playing altogether. But there are also clubs that don’t think the issue is important at all.

– I haven’t heard anything about a possible change in the limit, ”Pavel Khudyakov, sports director of Tambov, told Izvestia. – But for our club this is not such an important issue. We have only two legionnaires in our team. Tambov mainly counts on Russian footballers.

Will the tops arrive

Former coach of the Russian national team Boris Ignatiev believes that the problem is not in the number of foreign players, but in the effectiveness of the actions of the team leaders, as well as in the general deterioration of financial conditions. Previously, the RPL rode stars like Hulk, Samuel Eto’o, Axel Witzel, Kevin Kuranyi, Mathieu Valbuena, Quincy Promes. And now in Russia there are, perhaps, only two truly top legionnaires in their prime – Malcolm (Zenit) and Nikola Vlasic (CSKA).

Photo: Izvestia / Pavel Bednyakov

– I see no point in expanding the limit to 12 legionnaires, – said Boris Ignatiev. – The “8 + 17” scheme is quite enough. Where else? Otherwise, the national team will lose quality, as our players will receive less practice. In addition, footballers of such a scale as Hulk, Witzel, Valbuena will not come to us … Second-rate footballers from the Balkans or Brazil will come to improve their financial situation. Apparently, someone is solving some of their own issues, wants to increase the number of transfers in order to make money on this, but football itself is clearly in the background in this idea.

Boris Ignatiev gave the example of Alexei Miranchuk, who recently replaced Lokomotiv with Italian Atalanta.

– On the contrary, we are giving away our Miranchuk, weakening Lokomotiv in front of the Champions League, but it will not work to buy a player of this caliber, – continued the expert. – No, I would not turn to face youth football. To prepare a material base, to carry out high-quality selection work among young people, to train young trainers. Then the understanding of the problem would be visible.

A footballer who has no right to play for the national team is considered a legionnaire in the Russian championship. The limit does not apply to players from Belarus.