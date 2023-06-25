Sunday, June 25, 2023
Liminka | The woman died in a head-on crash

June 25, 2023
The woman died in a head-on crash

Two passenger cars collided with each other on Lumijoentie around 1 p.m.

In Liminga In North Ostrobothnia, a woman driving a car died in a head-on crash on Midsummer Sunday. Two cars collided with each other on Lumijoentie around 1 pm, the police announced.

The woman who lost her life was from Lumijoki. The woman from Liminka who was driving the other car was injured. Apart from the drivers, there were no others in the cars.

With alcohol was not involved in the collision, according to the police. The case is being investigated as endangering traffic safety and causing death.

According to the police, the maximum permitted driving speed at the scene of the accident is 80 kilometers per hour.

