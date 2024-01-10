Liminka | The police have an alarm at a school in Limica because of a sharp weapon, it is a student of the school

According to the police, the person armed with a bladed weapon has left the school.

The police according to the report received, there was a person with a bladed weapon at the school in Liminganlahti, informs the Oulu police department.

The police are on site at the school and are investigating what happened. According to the police, the person is no longer on the school premises.

Oulu Police Department the management center tells HS that it is a student of the school. The police do not say the person's age or gender.

No one has been injured, and the police have not been informed of any threats experienced by bystanders.

According to the police, fifty patrols were sent to the place.

Liminka is located in North Ostrobothnia near Oulu. Liminganlahti school has grades 1–9.

The police will provide more information on the subject later.

On Tuesday, a similar situation was experienced when a man with a sword caused a police operation at a local school in Turku.