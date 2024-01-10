Thursday, January 11, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Liminka | The police have an alarm at a school in Limica because of a sharp weapon, it is a student of the school

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 10, 2024
in World Europe
0
Liminka | The police have an alarm at a school in Limica because of a sharp weapon, it is a student of the school

According to the police, the person armed with a bladed weapon has left the school.

The police according to the report received, there was a person with a bladed weapon at the school in Liminganlahti, informs the Oulu police department.

The police are on site at the school and are investigating what happened. According to the police, the person is no longer on the school premises.

Oulu Police Department the management center tells HS that it is a student of the school. The police do not say the person's age or gender.

No one has been injured, and the police have not been informed of any threats experienced by bystanders.

According to the police, fifty patrols were sent to the place.

Liminka is located in North Ostrobothnia near Oulu. Liminganlahti school has grades 1–9.

The police will provide more information on the subject later.

On Tuesday, a similar situation was experienced when a man with a sword caused a police operation at a local school in Turku.

See also  After balloon launch: United States evaluate debris

#Liminka #police #alarm #school #Limica #sharp #weapon #student #school

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Boeing CEO says company needs to recognize its own mistake after plane failure

Boeing CEO says company needs to recognize its own mistake after plane failure

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result