Liminka | The person who stabbed another student is now suspected of aggravated assault

Last week's stabbing at Liminga school is being investigated as aggravated assault, informs the Oulu Police Department.

Liminga the crime title of the school stabbing was reduced from suspicion of murder to aggravated assault, informs the Oulu Police Department.

“The crime has been reduced due to the issues brought up in the preliminary investigation,” says the head of the investigation, a criminal police constable Irmeli Korhonen.

In addition, the police have consulted the prosecutor in the case.

Last a week on Wednesday a middle school-aged boy tried to stab another school student with a knife in the premises of Liminganlahti middle school. The suspected perpetrator also threatened other students at the school with a bladed weapon. The suspected stabbing and threats took place during the school day around a quarter past one.

The victim received minor injuries in the situation. The police will not comment further on the victim's injuries, as it is about health information.

The suspect ran away from the school, but he was found at a private residence at half past four. Now the police say in their announcement that the suspect is no longer in police custody.

The incident raised local concerns. Moni HS's interviewed wondered how something like this could happen in a small town in North Ostrobothnia.