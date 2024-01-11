Liminga Stab | Police: The suspect in the attempted murder at the school is 15-17 years old

The police provide additional information about the school stabbing in Liminga. The suspect is criminally responsible due to his age.

Oulu the police provide additional information about the stabbing that happened at a school in Liminga on Wednesday.

According to the police, the suspect in the crime is between 15 and 17 years old, which means that he is criminally responsible for his age.

The stabbing and threatening situation took place in the premises of Liminganlahti middle school on Wednesday after one o'clock in the middle of the school day.

According to the police, a student at the school is suspected of threatening other students with a bladed weapon in his possession.

Based on current information, the boy had tried to hit another student with a bladed weapon, who suffered minor injuries.

Principal of Liminganlahti school Antti Junttola told HS on Wednesday that in the situation the dispute between the two students had become threatening and a bladed weapon had been brought out.

“The situation was over quickly and suddenly. The suspect left the school himself immediately after the situation”.

According to information from Junttola on Wednesday, the victim survived with a scratch.

The incident happened during recess. There were other students around the two arguing students.

The school staff and students were instructed to shelter in the classrooms and lock the doors.

According to the principal, the police directed the students to the classes to wait for the last lesson and then let the students go home.

The suspect was caught at a private residence later that afternoon.

The police say that they are currently actively investigating the events by conducting, for example, interrogations and technical investigations.

Currently, the police are investigating the incident as a suspected attempted murder and several illegal threats.