Motul and Kawasaki are two very active and recognized names in the world of racing, which came together in 2020, destined to meet and which in 2024 have strengthened their relationship, with the French brand being the current Official Lubricants and Maintenance Partner of the Kawasaki Racing Team in WorldSuperbike.

The spearhead of the partnership, or rather the jewel in the crown, is the Lime Green Edition by Motul 10W-40, a very special oil for Kawasaki road motorbikes, which takes up the intense green color of the Japanese brand… and smells of lime! In a chat with Motorsport.com, Mathieu Jouan, International Product Manager of the project, explained it to us.

An attractive smell… that goes beyond the bike

The smell? Yes, Motul has always played with colors and smells, transmitting emotions to the user, as in the case of the 300V with its fluoro yellow and fruity smell. For Lime Green, Motul collaborated with a specialized perfume company to create that lime green smell that is pleasant for both the mechanics in the workshop and the users who smell it.

An anecdote that reflects this is that the Department of Health and Safety forced Motul to include a disclaimer in the first advertisements for Lime Green to remind people that this oil is not a body perfume…

Lime Green, which refers to Kawasaki's racing colour, is a tailor-made oil for 4-stroke engines, developed by Motul with support from Kawasaki and using Ester (a chemical compound) technology. It offers additional protection to the engine (against gear wear) and transmission, as well as aiding the shifting process. It is a product that provides quick lubrication after a cold start and ensures longer life.

Lime Green, from the laboratory to the street

If you are wondering how an oil of this level is developed, Mathieu explains to us: “Motul starts by testing the product in the laboratory, and then passes it on to non-racing motorbikes, verifying all those values ​​that motorcyclists may require: power and torque, properties anti-wear, operating temperature, starting performance, or hot and cold performance”.

These tests are however less exhaustive, or rather, “in conditions different from those of competition products (such as the aforementioned 300V)”, where, among other things, numerous track tests, field tests (up to a year) or bench tests.

Despite the partnership between Motul and Kawasaki in WSBK, Lime Green is not and will not be used in races, as racing oils have different characteristics and in that field Motul relies on 300V.

The future is green… lime and hope

In addition to Lime Green, Motul intends to “secure a future for combustion engine motorcycles with its range of sustainable motor oils based on regenerated base oil technology.” For these oils it collaborates with a specialized company that recovers used engine oils and subjects them to a highly technological refining process in a process based on the 3Rs: recycle, reuse, reduce.

This circular business is based on the 3Rs of environmental care: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. Oils that perform better than virgin base oils, which is a benefit for the user and the manufacturer.

And with Kawasaki? Mathieu leaves the intrigue to the end: “We are working on a new version of a co-branded product.” But to find out the details, we'll have to wait and see…