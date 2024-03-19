Or perhaps it is not the Limburgers themselves, but in any case, in Limburg people drive through most often.

Driving on after an accident is not very polite. In fact, it is simply a punishable offense. Of course, it may be that you no longer know what you are doing in a panic, but it may also be that you are just an incredible aso. In any case, driving after an accident is quite common.

You may be wondering: how often exactly? Just let Independer sort that out. They looked into police data and came to the conclusion that more than 8 people drive through every hour after an accident. A total of 73,960 reports were filed last year for driving after an accident.

These are of course shocking figures, but the good news is: these are fewer than the year before. At that time there were still 78,635 hit and runs. So things seem to be slowly moving in the right direction, although you should never draw conclusions too quickly.

Independer also knows where most culprits can be found in this area. This is not simply in the municipality where the most accidents occur, because the number of through drivers per 1,000 inhabitants was taken into account. This resulted in the following list:

Rotterdam (South Holland): 8.25 through drivers per 1,000 inhabitants Heerlen (Limburg): 7.81 through drivers per 1,000 inhabitants Beek (Limburg): 7.75 through drivers per 1,000 inhabitants Ouder-Amstel (North Holland): 7.36 through drivers per 1,000 inhabitants Kerkrade (Limburg): 7.23 through drivers per 1,000 inhabitants Roermond (Limburg): 6.92 through drivers per 1,000 inhabitants Valkenburg aan de Geul (Limburg): 6.70 through drivers per 1,000 inhabitants Schiedam (South Holland): 6.44 through drivers per 1,000 inhabitants Texel (North Holland): 6.44 through drivers per 1,000 inhabitants Sittard-Geleen (Limburg): 6.23 through drivers per 1,000 inhabitants

In Rotterdam there are the most bastards who continue driving after an accident. What is also striking is that the list consists almost exclusively of Limburg municipalities. So it doesn't go so well with continuing to drive after an accident.

It is therefore no surprise that Limburg is number one among the provinces (with an average of 5.2 declarations), followed by South Holland (5.1). Zeeland and Friesland are the best, because they are the least likely to run away.

Source: Independent

Photo: Collision between an SL65 AMG and a Lupo, spotted by @firettt

