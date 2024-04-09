The mutual prejudices seem ineradicable. Part of the Netherlands seems to regard Limburg as a kind of geographical growth, a worm-shaped appendage inhabited by an equally peculiar people. Part of Limburg keeps complaining that the province does not fully belong and is being systematically neglected.

Roel Willems, himself from the Deep South but now living elsewhere, tries to bridge the gap with the booklet published last week Limburgers for beginners. Dealing with the southernmost Dutch people. “Limburg is beautiful, it's just a shame that so many Limburgers live there,” the writer heard someone say during a networking meeting. The statement was received with laughter. Something similar is often heard from visitors to or newcomers to Limburg: “Beautiful area, but it is so difficult to get in.” In the rest of the Netherlands, Limburgers also tend to clump together and speak in dialect in the presence of others.

Not easy people

Willems, psychologist and social science researcher at the Social and Cultural Planning Office in daily life, wrote his compact 'imburgeration course' not only for outsiders, but also for the native inhabitants of the South. Because, he says, “we Limburgers are not an easy people.” According to the author, recognition and knowledge acquired while reading can help them find out “why things sometimes don't go so smoothly between us and the rest of the Netherlands.” Sometimes Willems' booklet resembles a series of tips for dealing with dogs or a strange animal species: do not approach them too abruptly, make careful contact and then pet them. In any case, what makes many Limburgers at least quietly growl in their eyes are blunt and direct Dutchmen (any Dutchman from outside Limburg). Getting straight to the point, expressing opinions or expressing yourself too directly in any other way is not appreciated. Therefore, avoid this type of behavior that is considered rude.

Conversely, Limburgers will not immediately assert themselves. Or not even saying what they think or only saying what they think in a veiled manner. The fifty types of “yes” that someone can hear from residents of the province are notorious. Some of that means “no.” Willems believes that labels such as stiff, conniving or hypocritical should not immediately be attached to this.

Woman with Limburg pie in the Kerkstraat in Meerssen. Photo Chris Cologne

Just like Chinese: tonal language

He also advocates being open to the importance that Limburgers usually attach to traditions and to the group, the community and the family (plus the broad definitions thereof). And all those Limburg dialects? See the richness it has to offer: the idea that they care for language disadvantages is long outdated. The opposite is the case. Speakers find it easy to learn other languages. One of the beauties is that Limburgish, like Chinese, is a tonal language. You can pronounce the same word with pitch decay and it will mean something different. Anyone who finds it all too complicated can start simply. “What?” is an easy-to-learn start to many Limburgish conversations.

Enjoy the laeve

Burgundian is expressed, among other things, in being generous with food and drink, dressing and dressing up for occasions and letting go of the dictate of time and time. Enjoy the laeve It is not without reason that it is one of the largest Limburg evergreens. Limburgers for beginners cherishes the existing clichés, but also calls for looking further. “I would say that Limburgers are a lot more complicated than you might think at first glance,” Willems concludes. Little is what it seems. Almost everything in Limburg seems to be veiled, decorated or both. Anyone who cannot appreciate that complex, layered nature or has no patience for it may have come to the wrong place.

Limburgers for beginners. Dealing with the southernmost Dutch people. Roel Willems. North Book; 144 pages. €17.90