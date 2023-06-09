Limburg is the first province in the Netherlands to have a new coalition. The board consists of the parties BBB, CDA, VVD, PvdA and SP, which together account for 26 of the 47 States seats.

The presentation will take place on Friday evening at 7 p.m. in Huys Kaldenbroeck, a fourteenth-century national monument near the North Limburg village of Lottum, in the outskirts of Grubbenvorst. The names of the new deputies will also be announced at that time.

The Provincial Council will be informed shortly before the start of the presentation. This is done with a letter from the informants Jan Schrijen and Petra Dassen-Housen, including the coalition agreement and a proposal for the candidate deputies to be appointed.

Limburg is the first province to reach a coalition agreement, 86 days after the provincial elections of March 15. Talks are still underway in all other provinces, although Flevoland and Drenthe also say they are close to an agreement.

Even before the summer recess starts, Limburg will also have a new Board of Provincial Executives, which will replace the current extra-parliamentary Board of GS. The new deputies have time to introduce themselves to the organization before everyone is on holiday for six weeks.

BBB has previously announced that it wants former chairman Léon Faassen of the Limburg Agricultural and Horticultural Union as a deputy. As the largest party in the Limburg States, the BBB may provide two deputies.