The BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB), VVD, CDA, Labor Party (PvdA) and the SP. This wide range of political parties will govern the Provincial Council of Limburg for the next four years reports the province Friday morning. It is the first coalition agreement that has been finalized since the Provincial Council elections last March.

At 7 pm tonight, the coalition agreement and the candidate deputies will be presented to the current Provincial Council. Together, the parties hold a majority of 26 of the 47 seats. After the previous elections in 2019, a coalition was formed in Limburg by deputies from the CDA, VVD, Forum for Democracy, PVV, GroenLinks and Lokaal-Limburg. When this council fell in 2021, the composition was changed to CDA, VVD, PvdA, GroenLinks, D66 and Lokaal-Limburg. Currently, a college of six politicians in their own capacity forms a so-called extra-parliamentary college.

In the provincial elections almost three months ago, the BBB became the largest party in all twelve provinces. Consultations are still taking place in all other regions and a coalition agreement appears to be imminent in Flevoland and Drenthe.