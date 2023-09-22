A family from the South Limburg municipality of Voerendaal has agreed on compensation with the funeral home that had switched their family member’s coffin with that of another. The family does not want to disclose the amount of the damage.

Lawyer Nadine Quindt confirmed this to this site after reporting L1. “With mixed feelings, of course, but the family is satisfied with how this was handled.”

The blunder happened in July, when two days after the funeral of May Hermans (82), it turned out that the coffin containing his body had been mixed up with that of a 64-year-old local. At the funeral, the family already had a premonition that something was wrong, because the coffin suddenly had a different color than two days before, when friends and acquaintances could say goodbye at the crematorium.

Overcome with emotion, the family thought there must be a good explanation, and so the farewell ceremony continued that Saturday. But on Monday the funeral of the second man was canceled abruptly when it was discovered that the deceased had been mixed up. “We still can’t believe it,” May’s son, Ron, told this site. “That you have been mourning behind the wrong coffin all this time. That causes us a lot of anger and sadness. After all, you can’t repeat a farewell like that. The emotions and feelings you feel at that moment are unique and one-off.” See also STF is one vote away from rejecting the time frame; Senate claims prerogative

Emotional damage

The employee who accidentally mixed up the coffins was summarily dismissed by the Voerendaal Funeral Association. The funeral association went through the motions and arranged a new, slightly more sober farewell for the Hermans family and the costs were reimbursed. The Hermans family hired a personal injury lawyer to also receive compensation for emotional damage. The compensation has now been completed.

Ron Hermans tells this site that the company has largely accommodated the family, but it has not yet been finalized. “There are still some expenses that need to be reimbursed. If all goes well, we can close this chapter in a week or two. We are glad that it is over, because it was a bizarre turn of events.”